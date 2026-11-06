'It has long-term consequences' - Belgium boss Mark van Bommel warns AC Milan defender Koni De Winter after he turns down Nations League call-up

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Koni De Winter has turned down a call-up to the Belgium squad for this month's Nations League games against Turkey and Italy, and Mark van Bommel has warned the AC Milan defender that the decision will have long-term consequences. De Winter did not play a single minute in Belgium's four group games so far, despite being a regular starter for his club.

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Van Bommel explains De Winter's absence

De Winter will not be involved when Belgium face Turkey on November 12 and Italy on November 15, after deciding against joining up with the squad. As reported by Calciomercato.com, the Milan centre-back did not play a single minute in his country's four Nations League group games so far, against Italy, France and Turkey.

Van Bommel named his squad on Friday and addressed the situation at his press conference. "Koni De Winter is absent because he didn't feel comfortable in his situation and decided not to come. It's his choice, I can't do anything about it," he said.

Van Bommel warns of long-term consequences

Van Bommel, who explained that De Winter had been unhappy with a lack of minutes at the World Cup and in recent months, revealed that he had spoken to the defender personally before the squad was announced.

"I spoke to him and explained the situation, as a coach, a former player and a father," he added. "You have to accept it, but it has long-term consequences. He's 24 and he's a responsible person." Belgian media have taken those comments as a sign that De Winter, who has eight caps, will not be selected for future international breaks either.

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De Winter a regular for Amorim at Milan

De Winter's lack of action for Belgium contrasts sharply with his role at club level. He joined Milan from Genoa in the summer of 2025 for around €20 million and made 26 appearances in his first season, scoring once.

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Under Ruben Amorim, he has established himself as a first-choice centre-back ahead of the injured Matteo Gabbia, making 10 Serie A and four Europa League appearances this season. However, he struggled in Thursday's 2-0 home defeat to Ferencvaros. Milan team-mate Diego Moreira, meanwhile, has been called up by Belgium.

What next for De Winter and Belgium?

De Winter will now focus on his club form with Milan, while Belgium prepare for their trip to Turkey on November 12.

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Van Bommel will have Jeremy Doku back after the Manchester City forward recovered from injury, with Mika Godts facing fresh competition for his place. Jari De Busser is one of four goalkeepers in the squad.