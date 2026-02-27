Goal.com
Moataz Elgammal

News editor

Working as a football journalist was my first childhood dream. I became a journalist and a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, but covering topics far from the world of sports until the opportunity came in early 2020 when I joined Kooora, and then GOAL.

My memories with football began with Zinedine Zidane's historic triumph in the 1998 World Cup and France's unforgettable win over Brazil in the final, along with the Egyptian league matches and the rivalry between Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily during that era.

I don't support a specific team in Europe, but I enjoyed watching Milan with "Maldini, Gattuso, Kaka, Pirlo" and was amazed by Barcelona with "Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Villa, Messi, Suarez", before following Mohamed Salah in his exceptional career with Fiorentina, Roma, and Liverpool.

My unforgettable sports moment was Mohamed Aboutrika's goal in Al Ahly's victory over Sfaxien in the 2006 CAF Champions League final.

My ideal lineup: Buffon; Cafu - Van Dijk - Maldini - Roberto Carlos; Pirlo - Zidane - Iniesta - Kaka; Cristiano Ronaldo - Messi

Articles by Moataz Elgammal
  1. FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-BENFICAAFP
    BenficaVinicius Junior

    Benfica face 'moral crisis' as legend blasts reaction to Vini Jr racism row

    Benfica legend Luisao has launched a second scathing public attack on the club's hierarchy following their controversial handling of the recent racism allegations involving Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and Argentine midfielder Gianluca Prestianni. The former Eagles captain expressed profound disappointment with the institutional response, explicitly accusing Prestianni of lying about the incident. Luisao warned that the Portuguese giants are currently navigating a severe "moral crisis" that threatens to permanently tarnish their historical legacy, demanding that the leadership face the uncomfortable truth rather than simply sweeping a serious societal issue under the rug.

  2. Raul AsencioGetty Images Sport
    R. AsencioReal Madrid

    Asencio out as Real defensive crisis deepens

    Real Madrid have suffered a massive blow to their defensive line ahead of their crucial La Liga matchup against Getafe. Breakout centre-back Raul Asencio has been officially ruled out following a terrifying head-on collision with teammate Eduardo Camavinga during their recent Champions League clash against Benfica. This unexpected setback leaves manager Alvaro Arbeloa scrambling for reliable options, as an escalating injury crisis threatens to derail the team's momentum at a pivotal moment in the season.

  3. Atletico de Madrid v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
    TransfersA. Griezmann

    Atleti director dismisses Griezmann to MLS rumours

    The future of Atletico Madrid's star forward Antoine Griezmann has been a hot topic of debate, with recent speculation heavily linking him to a mid-season departure to Major League Soccer. Reports suggested an immediate move to Orlando City was on the cards, casting doubt on his continuation in the Spanish capital. However, the club's hierarchy has addressed these swirling rumours, suggesting that the move will not go through just yet.

  5. FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-TRAININGAFP
    M. NeuerV. Kompany

    Kompany hints at shock Neuer return for BVB clash

    Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has delivered an optimistic update regarding Manuel Neuer's fitness ahead of the highly anticipated Der Klassiker. The 39-year-old veteran goalkeeper has made a surprisingly rapid recovery from a calf injury and could make a dramatic return to the starting lineup against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park this Saturday, providing a massive boost for the league leaders.

  6. Levante UD v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaVillarreal

    'No dubious penalties!' - Villarreal boss aims referee dig at Barca

    Villarreal manager Marcelino has added a touch of spice to the build-up of his side's daunting trip to face Barcelona in La Liga, hinting at lingering frustrations over officiating and controversial calls. As they aim to solidify their position in the top three, Marcelino is focusing on the fine margins, tactical discipline, and past precedents that could help his team shock the league leaders in their own formidable fortress.

  7. Cristiano RonaldoGetty
    C. RonaldoBayern Munich

    'I was a beanpole!' - Bayern star credits Ronaldo for physical transformation

    Rising Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic has undergone a radical physical transformation, evolving from a slender academy prospect into a dominant midfield force. The 21-year-old German international recently opened up about his journey, revealing how football legend Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to build muscle and enhance his professional conduct. As he prepares for the high-stakes Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund, Pavlovic also discussed his deep loyalty to his boyhood club and his unwavering confidence on the biggest stages in European football.

  8. Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
    Borussia DortmundS. Guirassy

    Dortmund rejected 'a lot of money' for Guirassy in January, agent reveals

    Borussia Dortmund sent a definitive message to Europe's elite during the winter transfer window, outright rejecting a massive financial package for their star striker, Serhou Guirassy. The German giants chose to fully prioritise their ongoing sporting project and competitive ambitions for the season, declaring their Guinean forward an irreplaceable "guaranteed goalscorer" whose value to the team far exceeds any lucrative mid-season offer.

  9. FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-SWE-SUIAFP
    A. IsakSweden

    Sweden boss Potter gives update on Isak and Kulusevski

    Sweden national team manager Graham Potter has provided a fitness update on star duo Dejan Kulusevski and Alexander Isak as the national team prepare for a high-stakes World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine in late March. Both players have been dealing with long-term injury lay-offs, leaving Potter sweating on the availability of his most potent attacking weapons.

  1. GFX Julian Alvarez DecoGetty/GOAL
    BarcelonaJ. Alvarez

    Deco gives update on Barca's Alvarez pursuit

    Amid mounting speculation linking Barcelona with a blockbuster summer move for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, the club's hierarchy has moved quickly to cool the rumours. As the Blaugrana navigate a pivotal stretch of their campaign by balancing Champions League ambitions with a steep domestic hill to climb, the message from the boardroom is one of absolute focus on the present. While the prospect of the Argentine World Cup winner arriving at Camp Nou has captivated fans, the club insist all transfer talks are firmly on hold.

  2. FBL-ESP-LIGA-OSASUNA-REAL MADRIDAFP
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Mbappe battling to avoid surgery on knee injury

    Kylian Mbappe finds himself at a crucial juncture with Real Madrid due to a persistent left knee sprain that has plagued him since December. While the club initially allowed the French forward to manage his own playing time based on his pain tolerance, the situation severely escalated prior to the Benfica match. This alarm has finally prompted Mbappe to step away from the pitch to seek a lasting cure.

  3. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-DORTMUNDAFP
    N. SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund

    Schlotterbeck and Kovac fume at red card in Atalanta loss

    Borussia Dortmund's crushing 4-1 Champions League exit at the hands of Atalanta in Bergamo culminated in a bizarre and inexplicable touchline incident that left the German camp outraged. In the 97th minute of the bruising defeat, referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez inexplicably showed a straight red card to Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who was watching from the substitutes' bench.

  4. Juventus v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images Sport
    TransfersV. Osimhen

    Napoli's secret clause blocks Osimhen Juve move

    The prospect of Victor Osimhen wearing the famous black and white stripes of Juventus has recently become a tantalising "what if" for the Bianconeri faithful. However, any hopes of a sensational return to Serie A for the Nigerian powerhouse have been met with a cold, hard financial reality. It has emerged that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis orchestrated a brilliant piece of contractual engineering when sanctioned the striker's move to Galatasaray, effectively locking the door on a domestic rivals' swoop through a secret "anti-Italy" penalty clause.

  6. Sepp Maier's 80th Birthday Special Exhibition OpeningGetty Images Sport
    Bayern MunichBundesliga

    Rummenigge joins Bayern legend in 'immoral' agent blast

    Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has launched a scathing attack on the modern state of football, labelling payments to player representatives as "immoral" and calling for urgent global reforms. The former CEO of the German giants is the latest heavyweight to speak out against the rising power of intermediaries, following similar criticisms from Matthias Sammer and Uli Hoeness. Rummenigge warned that the sport is entering a dangerous territory where the financial demands of agents and the resulting salary explosions are becoming impossible for the average fan to justify or even understand.

  9. Al Najmah v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    Saudi injury blow boosts Ronaldo's title hopes

    The race for the Saudi Pro League title has taken a dramatic turn in favour of Al-Nassr. While Cristiano Ronaldo continues his clinical goal-scoring form, leading his side back to the top of the table, their rivals are reeling under the weight of shocking medical updates. With the confirmed absence of Al-Hilal striker Karim Benzema due to an adductor muscle injury, the path to silverware looks clearer than ever for the Portuguese icon and the Yellow side of Riyadh.

  10. Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Erling HaalandReal Madrid

    Guardiola tells Haaland to end Real Madrid talks

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly intervened to ask Erling Haaland to ‘stop talking’ to Real Madrid amid growing concerns over his future. The Catalan coach is anxious that constant speculation regarding a move to Spain could destabilise the striker during a critical phase of the season. While the 25-year-old remains a key figure at the Etihad, Guardiola wants all negotiations shelved until the current campaign concludes.

