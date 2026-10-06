Friendlies - Game Week 1 Oct 6, 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between USA and Canada will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 8:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for USA vs Canada are listed below.

The United States and Canada meet in an international friendly, bringing together two nations whose post-World Cup trajectories have taken sharply different paths in recent weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT arrive in excellent form after three consecutive wins, including back-to-back victories over South American opposition. A 4-1 defeat of Peru was followed by a 4-2 win over Chile, with teenagers Mathis Albert and Julian Hall providing standout moments across both matches. Albert became the youngest scorer in USMNT history in the modern era when he came off the bench to seal the Chile result, surpassing a record previously held by Christian Pulisic. Sebastian Berhalter scored and assisted in both of those friendlies, cementing himself as one of the camp's key figures.

The USMNT then beat Mexico 3-0 in their most recent outing, extending a strong run of results under Pochettino and giving the squad genuine momentum heading into this fixture.

Canada also arrive with confidence. Les Rouges beat Peru 2-0 in their most recent match and recorded a 1-0 win over Chile earlier in the same international window. Their World Cup campaign on home soil saw them reach the round of 16 before falling to Morocco, a run that included a 6-0 victory over Qatar and demonstrated real progress for the programme.

Both teams have been using this international window to blood younger players and test squad depth. The fixture carries competitive edge given the history between these CONCACAF rivals, with the last five meetings split closely between the two sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Canada, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Canada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news, probable lineups, injuries, or suspensions have been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Form

The USMNT head into this match with a W4-D0-L1 record across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 3-0 friendly win over Mexico, following victories over Chile (4-2) and Peru (4-1) earlier in the same international window. The only defeat in that run came against Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals, a 4-1 reverse. Across the five matches, the United States scored 14 goals and conceded 8, reflecting a side with clear attacking output alongside defensive vulnerabilities. Three consecutive wins to close the sequence points to a team building momentum under Pochettino.

Canada carry a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 friendly win over Peru, and they also beat Chile 1-0 earlier in this window. The two defeats came against Morocco (0-3) in the World Cup round of 16 and Switzerland (1-2) in the group stage. Canada scored 6 goals and conceded 6 across those five matches, with their World Cup run including a commanding 1-0 win over South Africa.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the CONCACAF Nations League in March 2025, when Canada beat the USA 2-1. Before that, the United States won 1-2 when the sides met in a friendly in September 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Canada hold two wins to the USA's two, with one draw, making this a closely contested rivalry with no dominant side across recent history.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: