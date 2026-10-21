Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoSporting CP
Estadio Jose Alvalade
team-logoLASK
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Sporting CP vs LASK Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sporting CP vs LASK
Sporting CP
LASK
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Sporting CP and LASK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and LASK will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Sporting CP vs LASK is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Sporting CP host LASK at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League, with Rui Borges' side looking to extend their strong run in the competition.

The Portuguese club arrive in good form across all fronts. Their most recent Champions League outing ended in a 2-0 win over Lens, and they have lost none of their last five matches in any competition. Borges has built a side that is difficult to break down while carrying a consistent threat going forward.

For LASK, the trip to Lisbon represents a steep challenge. Dietmar Kuehbauer's side sit 33rd in the Champions League standings and have struggled to find consistency this season, though a 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau last weekend showed they are capable of producing when the conditions suit them.

The Austrian side also carry the memory of a heavy 6-3 defeat to Liverpool in their previous Champions League fixture, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level. Bouncing back in Lisbon, against a well-organised Sporting side, will demand a significant improvement.

Sporting CP, by contrast, head into this fixture with momentum and confidence. With a settled squad and European pedigree, the Leões are well placed to push further up the Champions League table with a positive result at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Sporting CP vs LASK live.

How to watch Sporting CP vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Sporting CP vs LASK Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
page.match.formation.title
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
3-4-1-2
Kaique PereiraKaique PereiraE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaG. InacioG. InacioI. FresnedaI. FresnedaM. AraujoM. AraujoS. AltimiraS. AltimiraN. IrankundaN. IrankundaG. CatamoG. CatamoL. GuilhermeL. GuilhermeI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaL. SuarezL. SuarezL. JungwirthL. JungwirthX. MbuyambaX. MbuyambaA. AndradeA. AndradeJ. TornichJ. TornichY. DibangoY. DibangoK. DanekK. DanekA. SchoepfA. SchoepfM. BogardeM. BogardeK. JoergensenK. JoergensenS. AdeniranS. AdeniranS. KalajdzicS. Kalajdzic
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
4-2-3-1
Sporting CP

Starting XI

LASK

Manager

  • R. Borges
  • D. Kuehbauer

Rui Borges is without Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar through injury for this fixture. The projected XI for Sporting CP is expected to feature Kaique Pereira, Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, Ivan Fresneda, Maximiliano Araujo, Sergi Altimira, Nestory Irankunda, Geny Catamo, Luis Guilherme, Issa Doumbia, and Luis Suarez.

Dietmar Kuehbauer reports no injury or suspension concerns heading into this match. LASK's projected lineup reads: Lukas Jungwirth, Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade, Joao Tornich, Yvan Dibango, Krystof Danek, Alessandro Schoepf, Melayro Bogarde, Kasper Joergensen, Samuel Adeniran, and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Form

SCP

SCP - Form

GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
BRA
W1-3
RCL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LAS

LAS - Form

HAR
D3-3
FVI
W2-1
RAP
L0-2
LIV
L3-6
LUS
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League win over Lens, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Braga in Liga Portugal. The only points dropped came in draws against Arouca and Famalicao. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across that run.

LASK have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga, though that followed a 6-3 Champions League defeat to Liverpool and a 2-0 domestic loss to Rapid Wien. LASK have scored ten goals and conceded sixteen across the five matches, a goal difference that reflects the volatility of their recent results.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sporting CPDrawLASK
1
0
2
Europa League Qualification
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
4
FT
Europa League
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
3
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
0
FT
Europa League
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
2
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored2/3

The two clubs have met three times in UEFA competition, with the most recent fixture coming in October 2020 when LASK won 4-1 away at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Europa League qualification. Across the three recorded meetings, LASK hold the edge with two wins to Sporting's one, having also claimed a 3-0 victory at home in December 2019. Sporting's sole win in the series came in October 2019, a 2-1 home victory in the Europa League group stage.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, Sporting CP sit sixth while LASK are placed 33rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs LASK today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google