Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and LASK will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Sporting CP vs LASK is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sporting CP host LASK at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League, with Rui Borges' side looking to extend their strong run in the competition.

The Portuguese club arrive in good form across all fronts. Their most recent Champions League outing ended in a 2-0 win over Lens, and they have lost none of their last five matches in any competition. Borges has built a side that is difficult to break down while carrying a consistent threat going forward.

For LASK, the trip to Lisbon represents a steep challenge. Dietmar Kuehbauer's side sit 33rd in the Champions League standings and have struggled to find consistency this season, though a 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau last weekend showed they are capable of producing when the conditions suit them.

The Austrian side also carry the memory of a heavy 6-3 defeat to Liverpool in their previous Champions League fixture, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level. Bouncing back in Lisbon, against a well-organised Sporting side, will demand a significant improvement.

Sporting CP, by contrast, head into this fixture with momentum and confidence. With a settled squad and European pedigree, the Leões are well placed to push further up the Champions League table with a positive result at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Sporting CP vs LASK live.

How to watch Sporting CP vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Rui Borges is without Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar through injury for this fixture. The projected XI for Sporting CP is expected to feature Kaique Pereira, Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, Ivan Fresneda, Maximiliano Araujo, Sergi Altimira, Nestory Irankunda, Geny Catamo, Luis Guilherme, Issa Doumbia, and Luis Suarez.

Dietmar Kuehbauer reports no injury or suspension concerns heading into this match. LASK's projected lineup reads: Lukas Jungwirth, Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade, Joao Tornich, Yvan Dibango, Krystof Danek, Alessandro Schoepf, Melayro Bogarde, Kasper Joergensen, Samuel Adeniran, and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Form

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League win over Lens, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Braga in Liga Portugal. The only points dropped came in draws against Arouca and Famalicao. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across that run.

LASK have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga, though that followed a 6-3 Champions League defeat to Liverpool and a 2-0 domestic loss to Rapid Wien. LASK have scored ten goals and conceded sixteen across the five matches, a goal difference that reflects the volatility of their recent results.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met three times in UEFA competition, with the most recent fixture coming in October 2020 when LASK won 4-1 away at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Europa League qualification. Across the three recorded meetings, LASK hold the edge with two wins to Sporting's one, having also claimed a 3-0 victory at home in December 2019. Sporting's sole win in the series came in October 2019, a 2-1 home victory in the Europa League group stage.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Sporting CP sit sixth while LASK are placed 33rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: