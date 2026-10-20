Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

PSG vs Barcelona is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20, in the Champions League league phase. The two clubs sit first and second in the standings, making this one of the most consequential group-stage fixtures of the campaign.

Luis Enrique's side arrive in strong domestic form, having beaten Strasbourg on the road at the weekend to maintain their unbeaten run in Ligue 1. PSG have won all five of their last matches across competitions, and their 4-2 victory at Manchester City earlier this month signalled their European intentions clearly.

Barcelona are travelling to Paris off the back of a 5-2 demolition of Real Betis in LaLiga, a result that extended their own perfect domestic record. Hansi Flick's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 19 goals in the process.

Dani Olmo ended a scoring drought against Betis and issued a direct warning to both PSG and Real Madrid. His return to form gives Barcelona an extra dimension heading into a week that could define their season.

Both clubs are dealing with defensive injury concerns. PSG will be without Nuno Mendes after the Portuguese left-back was ruled out with a thigh problem. Barcelona face an even more serious crisis at the back, with Eric Garcia confirmed absent and Jules Kounde a doubt.

PSG's penalty-taking reliability has also come under scrutiny, with Luis Enrique publicly acknowledging the issue after misses from Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Desire Doue in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSG vs Barcelona live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Luis Enrique will be without Nuno Mendes, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury, as well as Alessandro Longoni and Senny Mayulu. PSG's projected XI is: Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Digne; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Barcelona have a more significant injury list to manage. Eric Garcia has been ruled out of the PSG fixture, and Jules Kounde is a major doubt. Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are also unavailable. Flick's projected XI reads: Joan Garcia; Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Xavi Espart; Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Anthony Gordon; Dani Olmo, Raphinha. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG arrive with a perfect five-from-five record across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win away at Strasbourg in Ligue 1, and they followed up their 6-1 opening Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava with a 4-2 victory at Manchester City. Across those five matches, PSG scored 11 goals and conceded just five, keeping one clean sheet.

Barcelona match that run with five wins from five of their own. They beat Real Betis 5-2 most recently, and their Champions League form includes a 4-1 win over Galatasaray. Flick's side have scored 19 goals across those five fixtures while conceding just nine, including a 7-2 win over Racing Santander.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when PSG won 2-1 at the Camp Nou in the Champions League. Before that, their April 2024 quarter-final clashes produced high-scoring drama: Barcelona won 3-2 at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, before PSG responded with a 4-1 victory at the Camp Nou. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three and Barcelona one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, PSG currently sit first and Barcelona second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: