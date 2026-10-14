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Champions League
team-logoLASK
Raiffeisen Arena
team-logoLiverpool
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How to watch today's LASK vs Liverpool Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
Liverpool
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between LASK and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between LASK and Liverpool will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

LASK vs Liverpool is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to stream the match are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Liverpool travel to the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz to face LASK in the Champions League, looking to build on their continental campaign after a difficult weekend in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive in Austria on the back of a bruising 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and raised questions about several high-profile summer signings. The mood around the club will demand a sharp response on European soil.

Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola, two of Liverpool's most expensive recruits, are under scrutiny after failing to impose themselves against City. Barcola is still waiting for his first goal contribution in a Liverpool shirt, while Wirtz struggled when matched against City's creative players. Both will be eager to find their rhythm in Linz.

LASK, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult domestic run. Dietmar Kuehbauer's side lost to Rapid Wien last weekend and have taken only one win from their last four competitive matches. Their Champions League campaign has been equally tough, and they sit deep in the table heading into this fixture.

The Austrians did push Liverpool in their last European meeting, but the gulf in individual quality remains significant. LASK will need a near-perfect defensive performance to cause an upset.

For Liverpool, this is an opportunity to restore confidence and give fringe players meaningful minutes. Iraola is expected to rotate, with younger options in the squad likely to feature from the start.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch LASK vs Liverpool, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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Team news & squads

LASK vs Liverpool Probable lineups

3-5-2
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
page.match.formation.title
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
L. JungwirthL. JungwirthA. AndradeA. AndradeX. MbuyambaX. MbuyambaJ. TornichJ. TornichK. JoergensenK. JoergensenR. LjubicicR. LjubicicY. DibangoY. DibangoS. HorvathS. HorvathM. BogardeM. BogardeS. KalajdzicS. KalajdzicC. LangC. LangA. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkR. AraujoR. AraujoM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. NgumohaR. NgumohaF. WirtzF. WirtzR. GravenberchR. GravenberchA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterB. BarcolaB. Barcolateam-logoL. Koumas
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
3-5-2
LASK

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • D. Kuehbauer
  • A. Iraola

Dietmar Kuehbauer names a projected XI of Lukas Jungwirth, Andres Andrade, Xavier Mbuyamba, Joao Tornich, Kasper Joergensen, Robert Ljubicic, George Bello, Sascha Horvath, Melayro Bogarde, Moses Usor, and Christoph Lang. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Andoni Iraola is expected to select Alisson Becker in goal, with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Jacquet forming the back line. Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, and Alexis Mac Allister are projected in midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, and Lewis Koumas in attack. Liverpool have no confirmed injuries or suspensions at this stage, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

LAS

LAS - Form

AEK
L1-0
SGR
L2-1
HAR
D3-3
FVI
W2-1
RAP
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIV

LIV - Form

ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LASK arrive in this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with two defeats and a draw rounding out a difficult recent run. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 home loss to Rapid Wien in the Bundesliga, and they have conceded nine goals across their last five games while scoring seven. A 3-3 draw with Hartberg and a Champions League defeat to AEK Athens further illustrate a side that has struggled for consistency on both sides of the ball.

Liverpool's last five results are more mixed in character. They beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and followed that with a 1-0 win at Bournemouth and a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur. A goalless draw at Fulham and the heavy 0-3 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield last weekend, however, mean Iraola's side head to Austria with something to prove. Liverpool have scored seven and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LASKDrawLiverpool
0
0
2
Europa League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
0
FT
Europa League
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
1Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored1/2

Liverpool and LASK have met twice before, both in the Europa League during the 2023-24 season. Liverpool won both fixtures convincingly, recording a 4-0 victory at home and a 3-1 win at the Raiffeisen Arena. The Austrian side have yet to take a point from either meeting, and Liverpool's dominance in those two encounters sets a clear precedent for this Champions League tie.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, LASK sit 27th while Liverpool are placed 13th, reflecting the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs in this season's competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LASK vs Liverpool today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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