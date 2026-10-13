Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 13, 2026 - 15:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Barcelona will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

The match is available to stream live via Fubo and DAZN. Details of how to access coverage are listed below.

Barcelona travel to Istanbul's Rams Global Stadyumu for a Champions League group stage fixture against Galatasaray, bringing their unbeaten record across all competitions into one of European football's most hostile environments.

Hansi Flick's side arrive in Turkey with momentum that few clubs in Europe can match right now. Five wins from five in all competitions, including a 5-1 dismantling of Feyenoord in the Champions League and a 3-0 weekend victory over Getafe, underline just how relentless Barcelona have been this season.

Galatasaray are determined to make RAMS Park a fortress. Lucas Torreira, one of the hosts' most combative midfielders, made no attempt to hide his admiration for the visitors while insisting the Turkish champions will not change their aggressive identity for anyone.

Okan Buruk's squad come into the match with a mixed recent record. A 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa last weekend steadied the ship after a damaging 4-0 league defeat to Trabzonspor, and the Lions will draw confidence from their raucous home support.

Barcelona will be without captain Raphinha, who has been rested by Flick as part of a deliberate plan to protect his fitness across a demanding schedule. Flick, speaking from Istanbul, has also refused to be drawn into controversy surrounding Real Madrid's complaints about match officials, keeping his focus squarely on the task ahead.

The standings tell their own story. Barcelona sit third in the Champions League table while Galatasaray find themselves deep in the bottom half, giving Flick's squad every incentive to leave Turkey with three points. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Form

Galatasaray have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding nine in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa, though that came after a sobering 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in the league. A 3-3 draw with Pendikspor in a club friendly and a 1-0 win over Kocaelispor also feature in that run, alongside a 3-1 Champions League loss to Sporting CP.

Barcelona's form is a different picture entirely. Flick's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 20 goals and conceding just seven. The most recent was a 3-0 LaLiga win over Getafe, and the run also includes a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander and a 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord. Three of those five wins came away from home.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the 2021-22 Europa League knockout round, where Barcelona claimed a 2-1 win in Istanbul before playing out a goalless draw at Camp Nou to advance. Before that, the sides have not met since the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, a series Barcelona dominated, winning three times without defeat across three fixtures. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Barcelona have won four and drawn one, conceding just two goals in total.

Standings

In the Champions League, Barcelona currently occupy third place in the standings, while Galatasaray sit in 29th position, making this fixture a meeting between two sides at very different ends of the table at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: