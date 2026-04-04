Southampton head into their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Arsenal looking to put a stop to the Gunners’ treble chase, especially since the dream of a quadruple already slipped away.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Southampton vs Arsenal as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Southampton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Southampton vs Arsenal kicks off on 4 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Southampton come into this one on the back of some excellent form, which included a victory against Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup last month.

The Saints are pushing themselves into the top six and the playoff places in the Championship, too, under the management of Tonda Eckert, unbeaten in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

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Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side blew a brilliant opportunity for silverware as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in the final of the Carabao Cup before the international break.

The Gunners are expected to claim the Premier League title, though as they return from the March international break sitting nine points clear of Manchester City at the top-of-the-table.

Key stats & injury news

Southampton are missing a few key names. Summer signing Leo Scienza has impressed when fit, but he’s still out, along with fellow Brazilian Welington, plus Mads Roerslev and Jay Robinson.

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Arsenal have their own knocks to manage. Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are sidelined, while several others pulled out of international duty but are expected to be available here - Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka among them, even though Thomas Tuchel suggested their injuries were genuine.

Looking at the head-to-head record, Arsenal have had the upper hand historically, winning 21 of the 41 meetings compared to Southampton’s nine. The Gunners also came out on top in their last two clashes - 3–1 in October 2024 and 2–1 in May 2025 - though Southampton have shown they can make life difficult at St. Mary’s.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: