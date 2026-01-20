Celine Abrahams

GOAL Contributor

Biography: I studied Journalism at Rosebank College and later deepened my understanding of the business side of sport through the European Sponsorship Association. My career began with Soccer Laduma, where I immersed myself in the heartbeat of South African football, and expanded into women’s sport through gsport4girls, championing visibility and equity in a space that deserves far more spotlight. With a foundation in sports marketing and a lifelong love for the PSL, I bring a unique blend of editorial insight and commercial savvy to every story I tell.

My Football Story: I’m a lifelong Orlando Pirates and Liverpool supporter - two clubs that taught me patience early on, and now reward that loyalty with silverware and pride. My love for football was born in childhood, sitting beside my dad and soaking in the drama of PSL matchdays. What started as fandom evolved into a career rooted in storytelling, advocacy and analysis. From the local flair of South African football to the global pulse of the Premier League, I’ve followed the game with heart and purpose.

Areas of Expertise

South African Premier Soccer League (PSL): Tactical insight, club culture, and league dynamics

Sports Marketing & Sponsorship: Commercial strategy and brand partnerships

Women’s Sport Advocacy: Elevating stories and visibility through gsport4girls

Football Journalism

Favourite Football Memory: Spending weekends with my dad, watching PSL matches and dreaming of being part of the game - that’s where it all began. Every goal, every roar from the crowd, every heartbreak and triumph shaped the journalist I became. Football isn’t just my beat - it’s my story.