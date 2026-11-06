Frenkie's back in business! De Jong returns to Oranje fold as Xavi axes trio for crucial clashes

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has named his 25-man squad for crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong makes his long-awaited international return after recovering from injury, while several key players miss out through physical issues.

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De Jong headlines 25-man Oranje squad

Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has announced a 25-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header against Greece and Germany. The headlines are dominated by the return of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who receives his first call-up since the World Cup following a lengthy injury spell.

De Jong returned to club action under Hansi Flick at the end of October and makes his immediate comeback for the national side.

AS Roma forward Donyell Malen also returns to the squad after missing the previous international window through injury.

Xavi balances returnees and key injury absences

De Jong's return provides a vital boost for Xavi, who is managing several enforced absences across his squad. Key international regulars Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong, Jorrel Hato, and Nathan Ake were all ruled out of the selection due to injury.

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Furthermore, Luciano Valente, Joshua Zirkzee, and Kenneth Taylor have been omitted from the final 25-man group.

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However, young talents Ruben van Bommel, Mexx Meerdink, and Gjivai Zechiel retain their places after debuting in Xavi's initial squad, alongside Ian Maatsen and Justin Kluivert.

Full 25-man Dutch squad breakdown

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland).

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Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Guus Til (PSV), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord).

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Forwards: Ruben van Bommel (PSV), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Mexx Meerdink (AZ), Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal).

Group leadership at stake in double-header

The Netherlands currently lead Nations League A Group 2 with eight points from four matches, sitting level with Greece on eight points while Germany follow closely on five.

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Oranje host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Friday, 13 November, before travelling to face Germany at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday, 16 November. Top two places secure qualification for the quarter-finals.

The squad will gather in Zeist on Monday, 9 November, with Xavi scheduled to address the media in a press conference before training begins.