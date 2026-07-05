USMNT Rondo: Did FIFA get it right on Folarin Balogun - and is his return enough for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to beat Belgium?

Tom Hindle: No. This is shambolic. It was a red card four days ago, and it's a red card now. FIFA has allowed a head of state to intervene and make a decision because he didn't like it (FIFA deny this, of course, but the White House reportedly made a call and someone picked up - grow up).

Is that not entirely insane? Moments like this seriously jeopardize the integrity of the game. The U.S. don't like a call, so they can just have it reversed now? Do, say, England get that same power? Or France? And how are you supposed to referee properly if you know that your decision can be overturned by your employer if it doesn't like it? This is disgraceful behavior and it reflects horribly on both FIFA and the United States. It's blind corruption. No way around it.

Alex Labidou: This is a difficult one to answer. Initially, the decision appeared like the right call. Referee Raphael Claus made the wrong decision on the pitch. With FIFA not allowing any sort of standard appeal mechanism for a botched call like that, it appeared as if the organization was rectifying its own wrong - preventing a host nation team’s biggest match ever from being tainted by Balogun’s absence.

However, with recent reports suggesting that the White House got involved to push FIFA to change the outcome, this enters an area that is concerning for sport. If politicians can impact on-field decisions, or even appear to, that is a dangerous precedent that could come back to haunt the sport in future tournaments. Sport is supposed to be about meritocracy, unmarred by outside influences.

It is important to note that FIFA has strongly denied any American political influence on its decision. Still, the optics are uncomfortable. It is good for the USMNT in the short run, but without more transparency, this could open a Pandora’s box no one wanted.

Ryan Tolmich: Probably not, because two wrongs don't necessarily make a right. Should Balogun have been sent off in the first place? The general consensus is that he shouldn't have been, but that was the ruling on the day. For FIFA to push back against that ruling does undermine the referees and, in truth, the integrity of the competition. It sets a rough precedent, although it has been set before with the pre-tournament Cristiano Ronaldo ruling. To do that mid-tournament, particularly for a host country? The optics aren't good.