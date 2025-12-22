Author Tom Hindle

US Staff WriterI'm an American soccer features writer who focuses on the weird stuff in the United States. I was born in central England, and haven't quite managed to let go of the fundamental Euro-snobbery that is entrenched in my footballing DNA. But since getting into the game in the States, I've delved into the unique oddities of American soccer, the beautiful game on the "wrong" side of the pond in all of its brilliant imperfections. I also write The Rondo, GOAL USA's weekly newsletter.My football story: I was taught to say "Steven Gerrard" and "Michael Owen" before "hello" and "how are you?" I was raised a proper Red by my Dad, and spent hours on muddy pitches in the English countryside with my parents. Moving Stateside sent me down other avenues of MLS and the USMNT, but I remain painfully connected to my roots (if I had supported any team other than Liverpool, I suspect I may have been disowned.) Areas of expertise:
  • American soccer stories that are a little off the beaten path 
  • USL, MLS and USMNT features 
  • The occasional European tactical insight 

Favorite footballing memory: Running downstairs to watch the second half of the 2005 Champions League final after being sent to bed at half time. I vividly recall sneaking a radio under my pillow, hearing one goal go in, and sprinting into my living room in a Steven Gerrard kit that didn't fit. Not a bad comeback from 3-0 down. Remains one of the best days of my life.

My All-Time XI: In a 4-3-3 (because I'm boring): Buffon; Cafu, Baresi, Van Dijk, Maldini; Zidane, Gerrard, Busquets; Messi, Pele, Maradona (with a little tactical liberty)

My favorite stories 

  • ‘It is the land of opportunities’ - Greenland’s national soccer team pursuing CONCACAF legitimacy as it fights for recognition and representation

  • How iShowSpeed stole the show, turning MLS All-Star week into his own livestream and upstaging the league's big-name ballers

  • 'Supreme underdog' - Why Auckland City supporters are enthusiastically spending big traversing the U.S. to watch their 5,074th-ranked team lose at the Club World Cup

Articles by Tom Hindle
  1. Washington Huskies IMAGN

    Bertos' Golden Goal leads Washington to College Cup win

    Washington surrendered a 2-0 lead to NC State, but roared back in extra time to clinch the College Cup in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 win. The Huskies seemed to be in control after 60 minutes, but the Wolfpack roared back in style, equalizing in the dying minutes of normal time. Yet Washington, who started the NCAA tournament unranked, struck first and won on a golden goal.

  8. Mauricio Pochettino USMNT
    World CupUSA

    USMNT announce Senegal friendly to round off World Cup warmups

    The USMNT will play Senegal on May 31 in its second-to-last World Cup warmup friendly, U.S. soccer announced Thursday morning. The 19th-ranked African side will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to face off Mauricio Pochettino's side, a week before the U.S. host Germany in Chicago. The two teams have never played in an international competition.

  9. Alonso Rudiger Bellingham Real Madrid GFXGetty
    Player ratingsReal Madrid

    All over for Alonso? Madrid boss left to rue Rudiger error

    Real Madrid turned in a solid performance but made some key defensive mistakes to suffer a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in a Champions League result that will put further pressure on Xabi Alonso. Los Blancos took the lead through Rodrygo, but threw it away and were unable to mount a second-half comeback to suffer defeat for the the second game in a row.

