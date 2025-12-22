Tom Hindle

US Staff Writer

American soccer stories that are a little off the beaten path

USL, MLS and USMNT features

The occasional European tactical insight

I'm an American soccer features writer who focuses on the weird stuff in the United States. I was born in central England, and haven't quite managed to let go of the fundamental Euro-snobbery that is entrenched in my footballing DNA. But since getting into the game in the States, I've delved into the unique oddities of American soccer, the beautiful game on the "wrong" side of the pond in all of its brilliant imperfections. I also write The Rondo, GOAL USA's weekly newsletter.I was taught to say "Steven Gerrard" and "Michael Owen" before "hello" and "how are you?" I was raised a proper Red by my Dad, and spent hours on muddy pitches in the English countryside with my parents. Moving Stateside sent me down other avenues of MLS and the USMNT, but I remain painfully connected to my roots (if I had supported any team other than Liverpool, I suspect I may have been disowned.)

Favorite footballing memory: Running downstairs to watch the second half of the 2005 Champions League final after being sent to bed at half time. I vividly recall sneaking a radio under my pillow, hearing one goal go in, and sprinting into my living room in a Steven Gerrard kit that didn't fit. Not a bad comeback from 3-0 down. Remains one of the best days of my life.

My All-Time XI: In a 4-3-3 (because I'm boring): Buffon; Cafu, Baresi, Van Dijk, Maldini; Zidane, Gerrard, Busquets; Messi, Pele, Maradona (with a little tactical liberty)

My favorite stories