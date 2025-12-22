Articles by Tom Hindle
Favorite footballing memory: Running downstairs to watch the second half of the 2005 Champions League final after being sent to bed at half time. I vividly recall sneaking a radio under my pillow, hearing one goal go in, and sprinting into my living room in a Steven Gerrard kit that didn't fit. Not a bad comeback from 3-0 down. Remains one of the best days of my life.
My All-Time XI: In a 4-3-3 (because I'm boring): Buffon; Cafu, Baresi, Van Dijk, Maldini; Zidane, Gerrard, Busquets; Messi, Pele, Maradona (with a little tactical liberty)
My favorite stories
‘It is the land of opportunities’ - Greenland’s national soccer team pursuing CONCACAF legitimacy as it fights for recognition and representation
How iShowSpeed stole the show, turning MLS All-Star week into his own livestream and upstaging the league's big-name ballers
'Supreme underdog' - Why Auckland City supporters are enthusiastically spending big traversing the U.S. to watch their 5,074th-ranked team lose at the Club World Cup