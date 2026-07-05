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Tom Hindle

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has one-game suspension suspended following Bosnia and Herzegovina red card, will be available to face Belgium

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USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has had his one-game ban suspended, and is eligible to play in his country's Round of 16 game against Belgium Monday night. The Monaco forward was supposed to be ruled out of the fixture after picking up a straight red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, FIFA unilaterally stepped in and pushed his suspension back.

  • Suspension pushed back

    Balogun was previously unavailable Monday night after he received a straight red card for a foul against Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic, an act that earns players a one-game ban under FIFA regulations. The USMNT did not appeal, and Balogun said he 'accepted the decision.'

    However, FIFA stepped in, and suspended the ban for one year.

    U.S. Soccer acknowledged FIFA's ruling in a statement: "We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."


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