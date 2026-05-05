'Undoubtedly the strongest team we've ever faced' - Luis Enrique tells PSG to look at Bayern clash as 'Nadal vs Federer' battle as Champions League holders look to complete semi-final victory

Rather than feeling intimidated by the atmosphere or the opposition, the former Barcelona boss wants his squad to embrace the grand occasion. He drew a fascinating parallel to elite individual sports to inspire his travelling players. Enrique explained: "Tomorrow we are going to play in Munich to seek to be more competitive than ever. Rafa Nadal said one day that at a point in his career, his confrontations with Federer and Djokovic, it was a motivation for him. That is what we want, we have admiration for Bayern, but it is a motivation to be better. Tomorrow we will seek to overcome a team that plays in a sensational way."