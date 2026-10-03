Getty Images Sport
Roy Keane declares Jude Bellingham can become one of the greatest players of all time after England thrash Croatia
Bellingham shines in Croatia thrashing
Bellingham was the focal point of Thomas Tuchel's side as England inflicted a 7-0 hammering on Croatia in Rijeka. He scored one goal and set up three more, continuing his phenomenal form.
Speaking on ITV after the match, Roy Keane heaped praise on Bellingham for his complete performance. The comprehensive victory saw Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane each grab two goals, with Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also scoring to completely overwhelm a woeful Croatia defence. At only 23, Bellingham is already an England great, having recorded 14 goals and 13 assists in 59 matches since his debut.
- Getty Images Sport
Keane backs him for greatness
Keane believes there are no limits to what Bellingham can achieve in his career. Discussing the display, Keane said: "I think there's still a lot more to come from [Bellingham]."
He added: "Bellingham can go on to become one of the greatest players of all time." Keane was thoroughly impressed by the attitude shown by Bellingham, claiming his relentless energy sets the standard. Keane noted: "His attitude for England recently... I have been praising him for being fantastic in possession, but what he is doing out of possession. That lifts all these players."
Tuchel praises complete team effort
The victory showcased the formidable attacking depth England have under Tuchel. The manager deployed a fluid front four, with Bellingham playing behind Kane, flanked by Saka and Gordon. Bellingham's impact on the international stage is undeniable, as he has already scored 10 goals across World Cup and European Championship tournaments.
Furthermore, he has captained the side two times, proving his leadership qualities. Tuchel praised the collective effort of the squad, noting that they executed his tactical instructions perfectly to ensure Croatia had no way back into the match after conceding early goals on Saturday.
- AFP
What comes next for England?
England will now look to carry this incredible momentum into their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Bellingham and his teammates have firmly established themselves as prime contenders in League A3. The squad will aim to maintain these high standards, while Real Madrid will be hoping he returns completely unscathed.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting