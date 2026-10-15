The rise of Ethan Ampadu: Chelsea transfer at 16, ‘way off it’ at Sheffield United & ‘minimum seven out of 10’ every week leader at Leeds United

Exeter native Ampadu started out at his home-town club, making a senior debut for the Grecians at the age of just 15 years, 10 months and 26 days - breaking a record that had previously been set in Devon by Arsenal icon Cliff Bastin.

It did not take long for such obvious potential to be noted, with the teenage wonderkid registering on recruitment radars across the Premier League. Heavyweight Blues from Stamford Bridge ultimately won that race for the most sought-after of signatures.

Just 12 competitive appearances would be taken in for Chelsea - with only one of those coming in top-flight action - with useful experience being picked out outside of west London when linking up with RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia.