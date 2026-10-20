Premier League return or Jose Mourinho reunion? Scott McTominay transfer prediction made by former Scotland international as ex-Man Utd star is linked with Real Madrid

McTominay has thrived as a more adventurous performer at Napoli, with greater freedom to push forward being afforded to him. His debut campaign in Serie A delivered title glory and MVP recognition. He would go on to finish 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or poll.

Personal bests on the goal front have been posted - with that single season figure rising from 13 to 14 - and the most passionate of fan bases have taken McTominay, and his Queen of Italy partner Cam Reading, to their hearts.

Personal health issues have needed to be addressed of late, but the 29-year-old is fit and firing once more in 2026-27 - on the back of World Cup outings with his country. There are a little over 18 months left to run on his deal at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli must decide, with no fresh terms being agreed, whether to cash in or run the risk of keeping McTominay on their books. Interest from Barcelona has previously been mooted, while there are now rumours of La Liga giants from Madrid keeping a close eye on proceedings - with Real boss Mourinho having been the man to give McTominay his big break in Manchester.