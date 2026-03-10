Getty
‘Big surprise’ - Scott McTominay transfer decision still shocks as history-making ex-Man Utd star thrives at Napoli
Price tag: How much did Man Utd sell McTominay for?
McTominay, who enjoyed his senior breakthrough under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, made 255 appearances for United after graduating out of their fabled academy system. He was deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag.
A £26 million ($35m) deal was agreed with Napoli, with that transfer deal being made to look like quite the bargain. McTominay savoured title success during his debut campaign at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while being named Serie A Player of the Season and finishing 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or poll.
Contract talks: Napoli hoping to thrash out a new deal
Double figures in the goal department has been reached across each of his two seasons in Naples, with contract extension talks now taking place as the 29-year-old attracts admiring glances from leading sides across Europe. A return to Manchester was speculated on at one point.
McTominay has become the ultimate “a change will do you good” story, as he enjoys the unwavering support in Italy that was often denied him in England, and many have been left puzzled as to why United allowed a home-grown star to slip their net.
Did Man Utd make a mistake in letting McTominay leave?
McAllister sits in that category, with the former Scotland midfielder - speaking in association with Grosvenor Casino - telling GOAL when asked if McTominay’s success story has come as a surprise: “Whenever I'm asked about Scott, during all the periods where Manchester United were changing managers and they were going this style, that style, and he was a young player who'd come up through the ranks at the club. Whenever I've seen Manchester United, during those tough times for Man United, for me he was always the player that jumped out the screen when I was watching him. You could tell he was a player that had the love for the club and he'd come up through the ranks.
“I don't know if it was a financial reason or the PSR and stuff, but for me the big surprise was Manchester United letting one of their own go. They have such a rich history of home-grown players and the youngsters who go on to be greats at the club. For me it was a big surprise that he was allowed to go.
“I don't even think Scott would have imagined how well he's done. That ability, he can cover the ground, get into the opponent's box and score goals. You score a goal and make a goal in the middle of the park, you take your level up into getting close to elite.
“But backing that up on the international stage as well. We need [John] McGinn, McTominay, come the summer. Billy Gilmour, who he went to Napoli with at the same time. I just hope he keeps up the fine form and takes it to Boston. We play Haiti and Morocco. I like the way the games have come out of the draw. I think they play Brazil last of the three. Hopefully we'll have four points by then and qualify for the first time. I think there'll be plenty of partying in the Boston area if we do.”
Premier League return? Man Utd eyeing midfield additions
McTominay, who made his international debut in 2018, has taken his tally of caps for Scotland to 67. He has registered 14 goals along the way - with one of those being his stunning overhead kick against Denmark that helped the Tartan Army to wrap up qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
Napoli are eager to get fresh terms thrashed out before that event gets underway and even more eyes fall on their talismanic No.8. United will be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer, but doubts have been cast over a return to familiar surroundings for McTominay and the Red Devils appear to be favouring younger options - such as England duo Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.
