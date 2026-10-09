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‘There is no new Wrexham’ - Alexandre Pato & Northampton told they can’t replicate record-breaking model of Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac
Pato has joined Reynolds, Brady & Snoop in the EFL
A couple of A-list stars completed a stunning takeover at the Racecourse Ground in 2021. A meteoric rise to prominence has been enjoyed since then, with three successive promotions lifting the Red Dragons out of the National League and to within touching distance of the Premier League.
The award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series has opened up a window to the world, allowing a global fan base to be built, and a noticeable trend has been set in motion - with the likes of Tom Brady, Hugh Jackman and Snoop Dogg now involved with other EFL clubs.
Former AC Milan and Brazil striker Pato has joined that pack, with Sports Alpha Capital (SAC) acquiring a controlling shareholding in Northampton Town. Existing owners David Bower, Nigel Le Quesne and Kelvin Thomas retain a 30% stake.
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Why Northampton cannot copy Wrexham's blueprint
Excitement is building at Sixfields, on the back of relegation out of League One last season, with Hasselbaink among those eager to see what the short and long-term future holds - having had little to work with during his 42-game tenure in the South Midlands.
The ex-Chelsea and Netherlands star - who was speaking in association with MrQ - told GOAL when asked about Pato’s presence at Northampton and the promise of greater monetary and sporting support: “Yeah, and unfortunately, that wasn't there. I wish the club really, really well.
“It's a magnificent club with a lot of possibilities, opportunities. And hopefully this owner can really steer them in the right direction and make them a proper, stable club.
“I actually didn't know that there was a takeover. This is news for me. But it's good to hear. I know about the old regime. They tried to do it well, but it was always a battle with finances. And hopefully now they can sort that out.”
The Dutchman went on to say of teams trying to copy the blueprint of Reynolds and Mac: “I think that has been done. There is no new Wrexham. I think you have to now do something different. Wrexham have done it ever so well. But it's now a different kind of structure that you have to put together for it to be new and make it work.”
Ambitious plans being drawn up at Sixfields
Cobblers co-chairman Tim Chamberlain has said of having a recognisable figure on board at the start of a new venture: “Pato cares passionately about the game and he connects with people really well. He's a great asset for us in terms of a brand for the rest of the world. We want to explore the avenue with Brazil, he's an ex-international, and he's still very close to AC Milan.
“I've had the privilege of spending some time with him and first of all he's really humble and he's a great guy. He's the perfect face of our consortium and he really enjoyed his visit to Sixfields and he's looking forward to coming back.”
Chamberlain added on collective ambition: “We are in a position to help take the club forward. It won't happen overnight but our plan is to build and progress year on year, do the right things and engage with the fans. Hopefully everyone will see that we're here for the long-term but the proof will be in the pudding. We're looking to build something.
“If it comes suddenly, great. But we won't make that our base case. Will I be happy if we are still a League Two club in five years? No, I won't. But the reality of football is that it goes up and down and sometimes things go your way and sometimes things don't.
“But we see ourselves growing and succeeding on the field but I wouldn't dare to say 'right, we are going to be here'. I think and hope the fans will be happy with what we want to build and it's going to be with a view to the long-term. We won't risk the viability of the club, it has to be sustainable, that's the message.”
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Wrexham thrived but the Cobblers are wobbling
Reynolds and Mac took a similar approach when acquiring Wrexham. They brought the right people in alongside them and made sure to take no risks when it comes to the longevity of a historic institution.
It remains to be seen what Pato and Co will deliver at Northampton, with the Cobblers currently languishing 22nd in the fourth tier table - just one place and a solitary point above the relegation zone. They will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to York City.
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