Asked if A-list chairmen in North Wales will be pleased with the progress that has been made this term, former EFL-star-turned-pundit Goodman - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of parhaat pikakasinot - said: “Yes, I think they wanted to be competitive. And obviously January came around and they were well in it. And to be honest with you, four games, they are still well in it, but they've got some tough games left.

“So they would be outsiders. They would be the underdogs, I would say, between themselves and Hull. Because I think the top five is set now. But Hull have got a four-point gap on Wrexham and I just wonder how crucial that could be.

“But if you took a snapshot of this league table and you showed it to any Wrexham fan four or five years ago, or dare I say, even 10 months ago, I think they would be more than happy.

“Now, when you get so close, you want to try and get over the line. But honestly, I just expected them to have a season of consolidation, i.e. be that band of clubs between 10th to 16th, maybe not in a relegation scrap but just consolidate a Championship place. And they've done more than that.

“I'm really pleased for Phil Parkinson because actually a lot of people have had questions. He didn't have a great record at Championship level prior to this season. But I do think that Wrexham have been one of the success stories. And regardless of whether they get into the play-offs or whether they don't, I still think they've had a brilliant season.”