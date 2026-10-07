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Does Jose Mourinho still have ‘special’ magic? Real Madrid need Portuguese coach to act as ‘father figure’ when dealing with egos of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Co
Mourinho back in Madrid 13 years after first spell
Mourinho has returned to the Spanish capital for a second stint in the warmest of managerial hot seats. He delivered La Liga title glory during his previous spell at the helm, when battling with Pep Guardiola’s iconic Barcelona team, and is being charged with the task of repeating that success.
Some 13 years have passed since the ex-Chelsea, Inter and Manchester United boss last graced the dugout in Madrid, with the 63-year-old now an altogether different kind of coach. His passion for the game will never wane and unwavering self belief means that he will forever seek out the biggest of challenges.
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Mbappe, Bellingham & Vini Jr among the 'Galacticos'
Real present that, with the Blancos having gone two seasons without landing a major trophy - despite having record-shattering French frontman Mbappe leading their line. He is ably supported by England superstar Bellingham and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior.
There is no doubting the talent at Mourinho’s disposal, but are they a group of individuals that lack collective spirit? Does a man that has won trophies in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain retain the tactical powers required to bring the best out of a group of ‘Galacticos’?
Is Mourinho still a 'special' kind of manager?
Cole savoured the Mourinho experience after graduating out of the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge and is better placed than most to assess whether the right man for the job has been found in Madrid.
Asked if “special” qualities remain, Cole - who was speaking in association with LiveScore Bet- told GOAL: “I know he's found it a little bit hard so far. But I think it's always like that when you go to a new club. It's not instant success, is it? Success is built over time. Jose knows that more than anybody.
“But he has been known to go in straight in one season, get the job done and get out. But I think with this team, there's so many different types of egos he's going to have to manage because that's why they got him in.
“He's like a father figure to most footballers. And he's going to have to try and figure that out as soon as possible. It's a massive club. Real Madrid are no mugs. He knows the job. He’s been there before.
“But I have faith in Jose Mourinho. I think he’s a top-class manager. But I think with this squad of players, he needs to try and find a way to try and bond them. Because I think it's been a couple of years where they haven't been successful. They've had a couple of managers as well where it's not quite gone to plan. So they definitely need something like Jose Mourinho.
“But they need to buy into what he's doing. It's as simple as that. And only he can structure that the way he sees fit on the job. And I've got faith in him that he can bring the glory days back to Real Madrid. It's funny saying that, isn't it?!”
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Real expected to compete for domestic & European trophies
The expectation at the Bernabeu is to challenge for every trophy available across any given campaign. Another quest for Champions League supremacy has been opened, but Real have already slipped six points adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Liga table.
Mourinho, who signed a three-year contract when retracing steps to Madrid, knows that he is in the result business and must deliver on the demands of his board and fan base. The Blancos will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Villarreal, before then heading to Italy for a European clash with their manager’s former employers at Roma.
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