Will Jack Grealish stay at Everton when becoming a free agent? ‘Interesting’ decision for Man City-owned forward as he seeks to shake ‘rust’ on Merseyside

Asked if he sees Grealish hanging around for a while, ex-Everton defender Stubbs - who was speaking courtesy of Gambler Media - told GOAL: “I think it's an interesting one, really, if I'm being honest.

“I thought when he came last year, he was excellent. He was really good. In the early part of the season, he was head and shoulders above anybody in terms of his quality. And then he obviously had his injury with his foot and that affected Everton.

“I think this summer was always one of them where Everton were very comfortable with the situation. I think they were very comfortable where they were happy to let this be a very late addition because I think they were speaking to City, I think they were speaking to Jack and it suited Everton not to be paying two months of wages for him when they could have got him at the very end of the window.

“So Jack's come back and I think, if anything, he was probably a little bit behind where David would have wanted him because of his lack of minutes with Man City in pre-season. And then he started to play in the last game or two.

“If I'm being honest, because I love Jack, he's looked a little bit rusty. He's still, I think, finding match sharpness. But I think this break would have done him the world of good. And I do expect, after the international break, we'll start to see more and more of Jack Grealish.”