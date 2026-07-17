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‘No conversations about MLS’ - Jack Grealish’s future plan revealed amid talk of fresh starts at Man City or Everton for forward that retains England ambition
Treble winner to Everton loanee: Grealish at Man City
Grealish became the most expensive player in British football when completing a £100 million ($135m) transfer to City from boyhood club Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. Pep Guardiola was looking for more creativity at that stage.
Those playmaking instincts were reined in slightly while working under the demanding Catalan coach, but the 2022-23 campaign delivered Treble glory in the form of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League triumphs.
Grealish starred across that season, but only registered 17 goals for City across his 157 appearances for the club. He began to slip down the attacking pecking order, to the point that a move to Merseyside was sanctioned in 2025. An early Player of the Month award was picked up there, but an unfortunate foot injury was picked up in January and no game time has been seen since then - with World Cup dreams with England being dashed in the process.
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Fresh start or permanent transfer: What does summer hold for Grealish?
City are preparing to open a new era under Enzo Maresca, with Guardiola having brought his 10-year tenure to a close, and everybody at the Etihad will be presented with a clean slate. Could Grealish be absorbed back into the fold?
Alternatively, will Everton explore the option of agreeing a cut-price transfer? When those questions were put to Lescott, the ex-Toffees and Citizens defender - speaking courtesy of VladCasino - told GOAL: “I think that whatever it is, whether it's at Everton or City, it's a fresh start.
“The fact that it's a new manager, it gives him an opportunity to showcase his ambition, his appetite for the game. And that's one thing I don't think anyone can question, his appetite and love for the game. Knowing Jack the way I do, he's a real student of it, and loves it, genuinely loves football, so wherever he chooses, I’m sure they're going to get a real exciting version of Jack because he's got a lot to give to the game - not to prove, but he just wants to progress and play.
“I'm sure not being able to be available for selection has hurt him for the World Cup, so I'm sure he's got ambitions still of playing for England.”
MLS future? Grealish has plenty to offer in the Premier League
Grealish will turn 31 in September, but he has still has plenty to offer at the very highest level - potentially with England, having already earned 39 senior caps with the Three Lions. A home European Championship in 2028 will be in the Birmingham native’s sights.
Playing regularly in the Premier League should help to keep Grealish in contention for international selection, with any thoughts of stepping out of a professional comfort zone being put on hold for now. It may be that his career path leads towards North America at some point.
There are no plans to explore that route for now, with Lescott adding on future plans of the short and long-term variety: “I haven't seen a link, I don't know if that's a rumour that we're creating, or that's something that's been out in the open in the public domain, but having spoken to Jack, there's been no conversations about MLS or overseas.
“Again, with the greatest respect to lesser leagues, his ambition is to perform at the highest level and play for England.”
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Grealish contract: When deal at Man City expires
Grealish only has 12 months left to run on the six-year contract that he signed when linking up with City. That means some big decisions need to be made over the coming weeks on the best course of action for all concerned.
Having enjoyed his time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium - while facing fierce competition for places at the Etihad - it would appear as though a permanent transfer would be the most logical option before another window slams shut on September 1.
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