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'If I have to leave in January, I will leave' - Endrick drops transfer admission after inspiring Real Madrid to stunning 4-3 Champions League victory over Roma
Substitute hero sparks Italian comeback
Endrick has admitted he could walk away in the January transfer window, speaking candidly about his future after inspiring Los Blancos to a dramatic comeback win against Roma. Thrown on for Vinicius Junior after 58 minutes with Madrid trailing 3-1 to Marten de Roon's opener and a Donyell Malen double, the Brazilian turned the tie on its head. His saved header allowed Carlos Espi to tap home an 83rd-minute lifeline before he rose to nod in Arda Guler's corner and set the stage for Antonio Rudiger to snatch a stoppage-time winner.
- Giuseppe Maffia
Youngster relishes unexpected touchline call
Prior to his decisive cameo on a night that saw Kylian Mbappe become the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances at 27, the former Palmeiras starlet had managed just a solitary competitive appearance all season.
Reflecting on his surprise at being thrown into the action so early, Endrick told reporters in his post-match press conference: "I'm very happy. It was a very difficult match. I was on the bench, just thanking God to be here. When the boss called me, I was actually surprised because it was so early. I hadn't played here for a long time and I had so much hunger. That's what I brought, and I did well."
Detailing the tactical instructions he received from his manager before stepping onto the pitch, the forward added in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil: "He told me to go out and enjoy myself, and to mark who I had to mark, which was their number three. That's exactly what I did in the game."
'If I have to leave in January, I'll leave'
Fresh from a loan spell with French outfit Lyon, the forward remains under contract at the Bernabeu until June 2030 and has already attracted keen interest from Serie A pair AC Milan and Roma. However, ESPNreports that club president Florentino Perez and the Bernabeu board are completely opposed to sanctioning a premature exit, with Mourinho determined to hand the youngster greater first-team exposure.
Addressing the speculation surrounding his future and his bond with the Portuguese manager, Endrick explained: "I take it day by day. If I have to leave in January, I'll leave; if I have to stay, I'll stay. I will do whatever God puts in my heart. I'm very grateful to Mourinho. He is one of the first coaches who has genuinely spoken to me. I trust him with open arms. While I'm here, my job isn't to play for the manager to win, but for Real Madrid. But because of everything he is doing for me, I'm going to fight for him and for Real."
Slamming the door shut on a winter departure on the eve of the Roma clash, Mourinho told TNT Sports: "Forget it, forget it. Forget any interested clubs. They had better sit down, otherwise they will get tired waiting. He is a player I love, with incredible potential. He is very important to us. Anyone interested in him will have a serious fight on their hands with me, because I believe he doesn't need to go out on loan and will achieve tremendous success here."
- LaPresse
Domestic suspension opens starting opportunity
Endrick's hopes of locking down a regular starting role have received an immediate boost following the four-match domestic ban handed to Vinicius for his dismissal against Villarreal. The 20-year-old could now lead the line when Madrid host Sevilla on October 18, followed by another European test at home to RB Leipzig three days later. His predatory instincts will also be vital when Los Blancos travel to face arch-rivals Barcelona in a high-stakes El Clasico on October 24.
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