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‘Need to play!’ - Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid as Roma and AC Milan prepare January bids for frustrated Endrick
Serie A giants plot January swoop
Roma and Milan are preparing to reignite their interest in Madrid attacker Endrick, as per Football Italia. The two Italian heavyweights are weighing up a mid-season loan move for the 20-year-old, having already made approaches during the summer transfer window.
Their initial summer pursuit was inspired by Los Blancos' successful decision to send Franco Mastantuono to Fiorentina. However, a move for Endrick ultimately failed to materialise at the time.
- AFP
Ancelotti demands more playing time
Endrick's difficult situation in the Spanish capital has drawn fierce criticism from Brazil national team coach Ancelotti. The former Milan boss expressed severe frustration at the lack of opportunities given to South American starlets in Europe.
"The problem for Brazilian kids is they don’t improve because they don’t play regularly," Ancelotti explained to the press. "It happens to Endrick, but also talents like Estevao, they go to Europe at age 18 or 19 for big clubs and don’t find space.
"Without playing, they cannot develop. We have some very young and promising talents, and Endrick will become important for Brazil in future, but they need to play."
Broken promises in the Spanish capital
Despite assurances from Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho that Endrick would feature prominently, the youngster has been frozen out. The Brazilian has managed just a single four-minute cameo this season during a 3-2 victory over Elche.
Otherwise, the forward has spent three fixtures rooted to the substitutes' bench. He has also missed a further four matches entirely due to injury, which has stunted his development even further.
Endrick has previously shown exactly what he can do when given a proper platform to shine. A loan spell at Lyon in January 2026 yielded a highly impressive eight goals and eight assists in just 21 competitive appearances.
- AFP
Seeking an Italian escape route
The Brazil international is now rapidly running out of patience as he searches for consistent first-team football. Endrick is eager to replicate the success he previously enjoyed in France, making a winter exit highly appealing. Roma and Milan will now attempt to capitalise on this growing frustration. Both Serie A clubs are preparing to launch fresh January proposals, hoping they can convince Madrid to sanction a mid-season departure.
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