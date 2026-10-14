Mourinho to those interested in signing the Real Madrid star: forget about it completely

Jose Mourinho has sent a decisive message to the clubs circling Endrick, confirming the Real Madrid manager is determined to keep the Brazilian striker despite his limited appearances this season and the growing speculation about a departure in the winter transfer window.

At 20, Endrick is among the names tipped to leave the Bernabeu in January after playing just four minutes this season. Premier League interest is led by Aston Villa, while Roma and Milan are watching from Italy.

Speaking to Brazilian television before Real Madrid's meeting with Roma, Mourinho denied any intention of letting the forward go and fired a clear warning to every club monitoring the situation.

The Portuguese coach said, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "They should forget about it, forget it completely. If there is a club interested in Endrick and waiting to sign him, let it sit and wait, because it will get bored of waiting."

Mourinho reveals the reason for Endrick's absence

Injury kept Endrick out for more than a month, Mourinho explained, a spell of between four and five weeks. He spoke with the player after taking charge, but circumstances never allowed him to hand the striker enough minutes once he had recovered.

Villarreal was supposed to be the moment. Mourinho had Endrick ready to come on, then Vinicius Junior was sent off and the calculations changed.

Mourinho said: "The team was not fortunate at that moment, because we were preparing to bring on Bernardo and Endrick when we scored the goal. And with us ahead in the scoreline, and playing with ten men, a coach changes his decisions and looks for other options."

"I don't think he needs a loan"

Few minutes on the pitch do not mean the Brazilian is out of Mourinho's plans. The manager stressed his admiration for Endrick's potential and insisted the forward has his trust.

He said: "He is a player I like a lot and I enjoy watching him. He has great potential, and he is a very important player for us."

A loan exit, Mourinho made clear, is off the table. "Any club interested in Endrick will have to face me, because I don't think he needs to leave on loan. He will achieve great success here."