Is the end of Russell Martin’s story at Leicester inevitable? Former Foxes striker urges divisive ex-Rangers manager to change his ways amid supporter angst

Pressed further on whether that is the biggest issue facing Martin - his reluctance to move away from Plan A - Beckford added: “Yes, which to an extent is quite admirable. It's also very damning if you and your fans are watching something that everybody can see is not working and you stick to it. That's the definition of madness, really.

“I would like to see him just completely go against the grain, go against everything he's shown the footballing world the last four or five years, and just completely mix it up. No more playing out from the back, for example. No more tiki-taka football. Just go direct. Or ping it out to the wide boys and get them whipping balls in and just keep it nice and tight at the back and disciplined in midfield.

“That's what the fans want to see. They want to see something different because they know what they've been witnessing hasn't been working. It's so frustrating. Watching the first five minutes of games, just listening to the crowd, the groans and the moans start coming in when the boys are still playing it out from the back. Even though the opposition are on a full-court press, you can read it, you can see what's going to happen. It's inevitable. I would like to see him mix it up just a little bit.

“But again, I reiterate, the role of a manager and the job of a manager is one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult role in football. I completely understand that he's got a specific way of playing and he wants to stick to that. But I do hope for himself and for the football club that he's able to do something different and turn the fortunes around. Because that club is way too big to be languishing in League One.”