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Egypt boss reacts to Mohamed Salah rift talk after substituting Liverpool legend in opening game of 2026 World Cup campaign
Substitution sparks speculation
Salah had already provided an assist for Emam Ashour before being replaced by highly rated Barcelona teenager Hamza Abdelkarim in the 76th minute. With the game finely poised at 1-1, removing the national side's talisman and captain seemed like a bold gamble by Hassan. However, the Egypt coach firmly denied any talk of issues within the squad as they prepare to face New Zealand in their second group game. He insisted that all 26 players are treated equally and professionally.
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Coach denies favouritism claims
Addressing the media, Hassan explained his stance and praised his captain's character. He said: "Salah is an important player for our squad, and the 26 players who are here with me are very important. Every player who has worked with me knows I deal with them in a professional manner. I do not have favourites. Salah is a great player who helps his teammates. He has a lot of discipline and is a role model. If he starts or if he gets substituted, it's fine. It is his role as a player. Everyone knows that I am working for the benefit of the team and the national side."
Shutting down the rumour mill
The manager continued to defend his decisions, making it abundantly clear that the squad remains united amid external noise. He stated: "Rumours are being spread about stars, about players, about teams. But Salah is someone who is very disciplined. He trains with us. He's the first player that would also say yes to my decisions as a technical director. So I think he will be very positive tomorrow." Salah scored nine goals during the qualification stages, helping his nation reach the finals for the fourth time. Now, they are desperately hunting for their maiden victory on football's biggest stage.
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What is next for Egypt?
After Group G's opening games ended in draws, the standings hang in the balance. Egypt face New Zealand next, aiming for a historic win. Hassan concluded: "We drew in the first match and we want to win and secure these points. This is our ambition for tomorrow, this is the ambition of the Egyptian people, for Egyptian football and for African football as well. We are representing all of these people and we really hope to perform."