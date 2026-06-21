World Cup - Grp. G BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between New Zealand and Egypt will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

New Zealand vs Egypt is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

New Zealand and Egypt meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 21, 2026, in a Group G fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2026 that neither side can afford to lose.

Both teams opened their campaigns with draws, leaving the entire group deadlocked on points. Egypt held Belgium to a 1-1 result in Seattle, with Emam Ashour's early strike cancelled out by an unfortunate Mohamed Hany own goal late in the second half. New Zealand twice led Iran before conceding a 63rd-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 in Los Angeles.

For Darren Bazeley's All Whites, the performance against Iran was a statement. Elijah Just scored both goals and New Zealand's high-tempo pressing caused the Asian side real problems, though defensive lapses in transition remain a concern heading into this match.

Egypt arrive in Vancouver with a clear identity under Hossam Hassan. The Pharaohs packed their defensive shape to frustrate Belgium and will look to Mohamed Salah to provide the spark on the counter. Salah set up Ashour's opener with a defence-splitting pass and remains the undisputed focal point of everything Egypt do going forward.

Chris Wood leads the New Zealand line as captain and all-time leading scorer. His aerial presence and hold-up play will be central to how the All Whites attempt to break down an Egyptian defensive block that showed genuine resilience against one of Europe's top sides.

With the group wide open, a win here goes a long way toward securing a knockout-round berth. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand vs Egypt live.

How to watch New Zealand vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Darren Bazeley names a strong projected XI for New Zealand, with Max Crocombe in goal behind a back four of Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, and Tim Payne. Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Joe Bell, and Elijah Just fill the midfield positions, with Marko Stamenic and Chris Wood leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the All Whites.

Hossam Hassan's Egypt are projected to line up with Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal, a back four of Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathi, and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh, and a midfield including Mostafa Ziko, Emam Ashour, Mohanad Lasheen, and Marwan Ateya. Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush are expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the Pharaohs.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New Zealand go into this match with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five games, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Iran in their World Cup opener on June 16, while their only victory in the run came against Chile, a 4-1 win in March. Defeats to England (1-0), Haiti (4-0), and Finland (2-0) complete the picture.

Egypt's recent form is more encouraging, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five. The 1-1 draw with Belgium on June 15 was their latest outing. Before that, they beat Russia 1-0 in late May and thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 in March. A 2-1 defeat to Brazil on June 6 and a goalless draw with Spain sit between those results. Egypt have scored six goals and conceded three across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record

NZL Last match EGY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Egypt 1 - 0 New Zealand 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides is a friendly played on March 22, 2024, in which Egypt beat New Zealand 1-0. No further head-to-head data is available for previous encounters between the two nations.

Standings

In Group G, New Zealand currently sit first and Egypt are fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Zealand vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: