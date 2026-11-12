‘Big move’ coming for England rookie Josh King ‘sooner rather than later’ - with Darren Bent explaining where Fulham’s ‘special talent’ can still raise his game

Asked for his take on King’s international selection and whether days at Fulham may be numbered, ex-Cottagers and England striker Bent - who was speaking in association with MrQ Live Casino - told GOAL: “I think that big move might be coming sooner rather than later because he's burst onto the scene.

“He's fantastic in terms of what he can do. The one criticism you probably have is his numbers. Can he get his numbers up a little bit in terms of goals and assists? But other than that, he is a special talent.

“He can go past people. He can create. He's comfortable taking the ball in any scenario as well. He'll break the lines with a pass. He'll break the lines when he drives with it, dribbling with it. I'm a big fan of his and he's going to get better and better.

“He's someone that, unfortunately for Fulham, looks like they're going to lose a really, really special talent. But I'm delighted to see him in the England squad and he thoroughly deserves it because he's been that good.”