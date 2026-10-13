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FBL-EUR-C1-VIKING-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Bayern Munich player ratings vs Viking: Harry Kane rescues a point after defensive collapse

Bayern Munich
Player ratings
Viking
H. Kane
V. Kompany
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Champions League

Bayern Munich endured a chaotic night in Norway, fighting back from a two-goal deficit only to concede a late equaliser in a -3-3 draw with Viking. While Harry Kane provided the individual brilliance required to lead the comeback, defensive frailties continue to haunt Vincent Kompany's side.

Bayern Munich's Champions League journey took a dramatic and somewhat baffling turn at the Lyse Arena as they played out a high-octane 3-3 draw with Viking. The German giants appeared sleep-deprived in the opening period, falling two goals behind by half-time. Defensive lapses allowed Gianni Stensness to open the scoring after just two minutes, before Peter Christiansen doubled the advantage late in the first half. Bayern dominated possession with 66% but struggled to find their tactical rhythm in a flat opening 45 minutes.

The second half saw a monumental shift in intensity as Kompany's tactical adjustments bore fruit. Kane spearheaded the revival, first converting a penalty in the 54th minute before clinical finishing brought the scores level just six minutes later. When Luis Diaz put Bayern ahead in the 71st minute, a complete turnaround seemed inevitable. However, Bayern failed to manage the closing stages despite their 25 total shots, allowing Herman Haugen to snatch an equaliser in the 90th minute for the spirited hosts.

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jonas Urbig - 5/10

    It was a difficult night for the young keeper who stepped in for Manuel Neuer. While he cannot be solely blamed for the systemic failures in front of him, conceding three goals from just five shots on target suggests a lack of commanding presence. He made two saves but was beaten early on and could do little to prevent the late heartbreak.

    Kim Min-jae - 5/10

    The South Korean defender struggled with the physical approach of the Viking attack. He was often caught in two minds during transition phases, and while he contributed to the high line that allowed Bayern to dominate territory, he lacked the recovery pace needed to stop Viking's counter-attacks, which produced two clear chances.

    Konrad Laimer - 7/10

    Laimer's performance was a tale of two halves. Defensively, he looked vulnerable in the first period and picked up a yellow card in the 52nd minute. However, he showed great tenacity to provide the assist for Luis Diaz's goal in the 71st minute before being substituted shortly after.

    Jonathan Tah - 6/10

    A night to forget for the experienced centre-back. Despite warning his teammates about complacency in the pre-match press, he looked sluggish and was caught out for the early goal. His positioning was suspect throughout the first half, leading to his tactical withdrawal at half-time.

    Nathaniel Brown - 6/10

    The youngster found the European stage intimidating. He struggled to deal with the overlapping runs of Viking's wingers and provided little in terms of offensive output during his time on the pitch. Like Tah, he was hauled off at the break as Kompany looked to change the game's dynamic.

  • imago-sport-1084492803.jpgNTB

    Midfield

    Lennart Karl - 6/10

    The young midfielder was largely bypassed in a first half where Bayern lacked control in the central zones. He struggled to impose his physicality against Askildsen and Bell, eventually making way at half-time as Bayern shifted to a more aggressive attacking shape.

    Tom Bischof - 7/10

    Bischof showed flashes of his technical quality, attempting to thread passes through a stubborn Viking low block. He worked hard to maintain the 62% possession share but lacked the killer ball required to break down the Norwegians in a congested final third.

    Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

    The captain was the primary source of progression for Bayern. His vision was vital in the second-half resurgence, providing the assist for Harry Kane's second goal in the 60th minute. He controlled the tempo well, though he will be disappointed with how the team lost control in the final minutes.


  • Attack

    Luis Diaz - 7/10

    After being backed by the board to end his drought, Diaz delivered a crucial go-ahead goal in the 71st minute. His directness caused problems for Viking's backline, and he was a constant threat on the left flank before being replaced by Stanisic in a defensive move that eventually backfired.

    Michael Olise - 6/10

    Olise was busy and creative, often drifting inside to link play. He picked up a red card in the 74th minute during a period of high pressure. While he didn't record a goal or assist, his presence forced Viking to commit multiple defenders to the right side, creating space elsewhere.

    Harry Kane - 9/10

    The undisputed star for the visitors. Kane displayed elite mentality to drag his side back into the contest. He was cool from the penalty spot in the 54th minute and showed his trademark predatory instincts to equalise in the 60th. With nine shots on target for the team, Kane was the primary catalyst for everything positive in the final third.


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  • Viking FK v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Alphonso Davies - 6/10

    Came on at half-time for Brown and immediately improved Bayern's verticality. His pace forced Viking deeper, allowing the attackers more room to operate.

    Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

    Replaced Tah at the break and brought more stability to the backline for much of the second half, though the late concession will irritate him.

    Ismael Saibari - 5/10

    Introduced for Karl at half-time to add attacking impetus. He was involved in the build-up play but saw his night cut short as he was substituted again in the 83rd minute for Hiroki Ito.

    Josip Stanisic - N/A

    Entered in the 77th minute for Diaz to help see the game out, but could not prevent the late equaliser.

    Hiroki Ito - N/A

    A late tactical sub in the 83rd minute.

    Vincent Kompany - 7/10

    Kompany deserves credit for the triple half-time substitution that sparked the comeback. However, his initial lineup lacked the necessary intensity, and his decision to bring on more defensive personnel late on failed to prevent the 90th-minute collapse.

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