Bayern Munich player ratings vs Viking: Harry Kane rescues a point after defensive collapse

Jonas Urbig - 5/10

It was a difficult night for the young keeper who stepped in for Manuel Neuer. While he cannot be solely blamed for the systemic failures in front of him, conceding three goals from just five shots on target suggests a lack of commanding presence. He made two saves but was beaten early on and could do little to prevent the late heartbreak.

Kim Min-jae - 5/10

The South Korean defender struggled with the physical approach of the Viking attack. He was often caught in two minds during transition phases, and while he contributed to the high line that allowed Bayern to dominate territory, he lacked the recovery pace needed to stop Viking's counter-attacks, which produced two clear chances.

Konrad Laimer - 7/10

Laimer's performance was a tale of two halves. Defensively, he looked vulnerable in the first period and picked up a yellow card in the 52nd minute. However, he showed great tenacity to provide the assist for Luis Diaz's goal in the 71st minute before being substituted shortly after.

Jonathan Tah - 6/10

A night to forget for the experienced centre-back. Despite warning his teammates about complacency in the pre-match press, he looked sluggish and was caught out for the early goal. His positioning was suspect throughout the first half, leading to his tactical withdrawal at half-time.

Nathaniel Brown - 6/10

The youngster found the European stage intimidating. He struggled to deal with the overlapping runs of Viking's wingers and provided little in terms of offensive output during his time on the pitch. Like Tah, he was hauled off at the break as Kompany looked to change the game's dynamic.