Bayern Munich player ratings vs Augsburg: Harry Kane assists twice but Manuel Neuer error costs Vincent Kompany’s side

Vincent Kompany will be scratching his head at the WWK Arena after witnessing his side dominate 70% of the ball and register a staggering 30 shots, only to leave with a 2-2 draw. The tone was set in the very first minute when a lapse in concentration allowed Raphael Fellhauer to put Augsburg ahead, marking one of the fastest goals in Bundesliga history.

Bayern’s structural dominance in the middle third was evident, but their high defensive line was repeatedly tested by Augsburg’s vertical transitions.

The second half saw a brief resurgence as Kane turned provider, setting up Ismael Saibari for the equaliser in the 55th minute. However, the defensive frailties resurfaced as Ricardo Ribeiro restored the hosts' lead against the run of play.

Bayern eventually salvaged a point through substitute Nathaniel Brown, again assisted by Kane, but the expected goals (xG) differential of 5.2 to 2.2 in Bayern's favour suggests this was a match they failed to win through poor finishing and individual errors at the back.