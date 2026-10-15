Are Aston Villa the only threat to Everton’s Jack Grealish free transfer plan? Ex- Toffees winger explains ‘money’ conundrum ahead of Man City exit for £100m star

Asked if Villa, given their ability to pull on emotional heartstrings, are the only club in England that could prevent Grealish from extending his association with the Toffees, Nevin - who was speaking in association with NetBet Casino - told GOAL: “It is a tricky one because in the end, painful though it may be, it might come down to money. Jack's not cheap.

“Okay, so his contract ends and there's still a lot of money. You won't have any suggestion of Man City paying part of his wages anymore. So it's quite a big call for a team to take him on. You can maybe get two or three players for those wages. So it's a difficult one.

“Yeah, he would like Villa. I look at Villa and I don't know if they would take him at the moment. Just the style of play they have and the way they've had to cut their cloth accordingly as well. I just get the feeling Everton is a good fit for him.

“I was at the game last weekend against Hull and to be fair, all the reasons why Pep was fed up were visible that day in the first half. He was a bit sloppy, he wasn't going by people, he wasn't attacking, he was a bit slack and lazy. You can't get by in the Premier League like that. And I thought, ‘Moyesy won’t be happy with you’.

“Anyway, came out in the second half, he was great. You kind of need somebody like that. It's a simple thing to say tough love, but I think Jack needs to have a kind of respect and an awe for a manager. And I don't know how many there are like that. I think Moysey can adapt and do that. So Everton, I suspect, could be the one that he stays with.”