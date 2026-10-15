AFP
Argentina cancel November tour of Asia as Lionel Scaloni lines up Uruguay and Costa Rica tests in La Plata
Cancelled trip forces domestic rethink
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is scrambling to secure replacement opponents on home soil for the final international window of the year following the cancellation of their Asian tour. That change of plans comes on the heels of October fixtures against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin aimed at blooding a new generation of talent. With the nine-day FIFA window running from November 9-17, the coaching staff want to fulfil their two-match allocation.
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Generational transition follows iconic retirement
The coaching staff are looking to maximise every gathering to evaluate tactical alternatives and identify players capable of assuming greater responsibility after Lionel Messi officially retired from international duty on October 6. According to Doble Amarilla, the federation has opened talks over staging a fiercely contested Rio de la Plata derby against South American rivals Uruguay at the Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona. Discussions even include the possibility of a two-legged affair between the neighbouring nations, with the opener held in La Plata before a return leg in Montevideo.
Central American option simplifies logistics
Facing a Diego Forlan-led La Celeste side would offer an ideal competitive test after the visitors recently completed their own Asian tour, beating South Korea and India while losing to Japan. Beyond their continental neighbours, Costa Rica have also emerged as a candidate to visit the same venue. Hosting both November fixtures in La Plata would eliminate gruelling long-haul travel, simplifying logistics and granting the staff valuable extra time on the training pitch.
- AFP
Final schedule hinges on negotiations
Negotiations remain ongoing behind the scenes, with none of the proposed fixtures officially confirmed by the governing body yet. A final schedule will depend on the agreements struck by federation chiefs over the coming weeks as they finalise preparations. What began as an overseas commercial trip could now give home supporters a welcome opportunity to watch their side in action one last time before the end of 2026.
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