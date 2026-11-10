Our betting expert shares predictions for this crucial group phase match between Türkiye and Belgium. Belgium are likely to edge the game.

Best bets for Türkiye vs Belgium

Player to score or assist - Kevin De Bruyne at odds of 1.64 on BET99

1x2 - Belgium at odds of 1.89 on BET99

BTTS - No at odds of 2.50 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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De Bruyne to deliver a goal or assist against Türkiye

Kevin De Bruyne has endured a tough Serie A campaign with Napoli. However, he has continued to make a valuable contribution for the Partenopei. Napoli have lost seven of their first 15 competitive matches of the season, so heading for the national team will be a welcome distraction.

The last time De Bruyne pulled on a Belgian jersey was against Türkiye in the reverse leg of this fixture. The midfielder scored a brace to help his side record a 2-0 win. De Bruyne followed that brace with another for Napoli against Frosinone.

He has gone without a goal or assist in his last three appearances, but registered one of each across his previous three outings for Napoli. De Bruyne managed two goals and an assist in just three Nations League appearances. Three goal involvements in as many games mean he should be one to watch on Thursday to supply either a goal or an assist.

Türkiye vs Belgium Betting Tip 1: Player to score or assist - Kevin De Bruyne at odds of 1.64 on BET99

Belgium to take advantage of Türkiye’s poor form

Türkiye are going through a difficult spell. A new coach may deliver a turnaround, but form is what we’re judging them on. The hosts have lost all four Nations League matches in a row, leaving them with six defeats in their last seven outings and just one victory.

Interestingly, that victory for the home side came against the United States at the World Cup. Belgium also began an unusual run of results with a victory over the same opponents, alternating between wins and defeats. Since then, van Bommel’s men have continued that pattern, switching between victories and losses.

The positive for Belgium is that they were beaten in their most recent outing, meaning they are due a win if the pattern continues. Belgium have won two of the last six head-to-heads and lost just once in that run. That’s why the visitors look poised to squeeze out a victory here.

Türkiye vs Belgium Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Belgium at odds of 1.89 on BET99

Türkiye unlikely to trouble Belgium’s defence

Although Türkiye have struggled throughout their first Nations League A campaign, they’ve also suffered from an attacking perspective. The Crescent-Stars have scored only two goals in their four outings in this competition and conceded 11 goals. That means they’ve blanked in 50% of their Nations League fixtures this campaign, one of which came against Belgium.

Three of Türkiye’s last six outings have produced goals for just one team. The hosts have also alternated between scoring and not scoring. Their recent outing saw them get on the scoresheet, which hints at another blank here if that pattern continues.

Before France put four past the Belgian defence last time out, the Red Devils had been defensively resolute. The visitors had conceded just one goal in their previous three outings, all of which saw only one team score a goal. Two of the last four head-to-heads saw Belgium shut out Türkiye. With the hosts missing Kenan Yildiz, another blank could be on the cards.

Türkiye vs Belgium Betting Tip 3: BTTS - No at odds of 2.50 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Türkiye 0-1 Belgium

Goalscorers prediction: Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne

It’s been a tough introduction to Nations League A for Türkiye. The Crescent-Stars have lost all four games in Group 1, which has left them bottom of the table heading into the final two fixtures. The hosts still have an outside chance of avoiding relegation, but they would require more than one miracle.

Things are unsettled in the Türkiye camp following the departure of head coach Vincenzo Montella. Sergen Yalcin was brought in with a longer-term rebuild in mind. Yet, his immediate priority will be to help Türkiye climb out of their Nations League predicament. Türkiye will at least have home advantage.

Belgium are the steadier of the two, but still in danger of failing to qualify for the next round. The Red Devils enter Matchday 5 third in the group, which would mean relegation play-offs. With Italy squaring up against France in the other fixture, Belgium have a chance to move into second place.

A win in Türkiye is the best possible result for Mark van Bommel’s men on Thursday. The visitors need Italy to drop points as well, with the two sides set to meet in the final round of group fixtures. With the Azzurri holding a one-point lead heading into Matchday 5, Belgium need to take all three points from their trip to Türkiye.

Probable lineups for Türkiye vs Belgium

Türkiye expected lineup: Cakir, Celik, Kabak, Demiral, Topcu, Ozcan, Yuksek, Elmali, Kahveci, Simsir, Akgun

Belgium expected lineup: Vandevoordt, Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, Seys, Lavia, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Doku, Lukaku