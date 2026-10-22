Patriots vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 7 TNF

Both teams enter this game with a 4-2 record, but neither lead their division. A win for New England and Drake Maye could see them close ground on Buffalo, while Chicago is in a three-team race in the NFC North with Minnesota and Green Bay. Let’s see who the betting sites think will win this big game.
Patriots vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/22/2026
- New England Patriots +3 @ -115 with BET99
- Under 49.5 Points @ +100 with BET99
- Roschon Johnson - Anytime Touchdown @ +190 with BET99
All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
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New England Patriots +3
The Patriots are coming into this game off the back of three straight wins, including two against division rivals, but they are the underdogs for this game according to the top Canadian sportsbooks.
The bookmakers have clearly put a lot of faith in Caleb Williams after his strong performance against the Falcons while coming back from injury last week. However, even if Williams has a big game, it doesn’t guarantee that the Bears will cover the spread.
New England has the best record against the spread in the NFL dating back to the start of last season (14-7-2). As an away underdog, they’ve covered the spread 83.3% of the time in that period. When you add in their strong record and Chicago’s inconsistency outside of Williams, the Patriots have a good chance of keeping things close on Thursday.
- Patriots vs Bears Pick 1: New England Patriots +3 @ -115 with BET99
Under 49.5 Points
With Caleb Williams back in the lineup for Chicago and the Patriots strong offensive record in recent weeks, most bettors expect a lot of points here. We’re going the other way for a few reasons.
First, it’s always risky predicting a high score when teams are on short rest. Secondly, while they’ve looked strong recently, neither the Bears nor the Patriots usually play in high-scoring games. Only 30.4% of Chicago’s games since the start of last season have featured more than 49.5 points. For New England, it’s 29.6% of their games. The league average sits at 37% of games.
Finally, the Patriots O-line injury crisis brings up major red flags about their offense. If New England can’t protect Drake Maye, it’s hard to see them putting up a big score line.
- Patriots vs Bears Pick 2: Under 49.5 Points @ +100 with BET99
Roschon Johnson - Anytime Touchdown
Bears usual No. 2 running back Kyle Monangai is expected to miss this Week 7 matchup with a toe injury. That means third-stringer Rhamondre Stevenson should bear the brunt of Johnson’s usual carries on Thursday.
The 25-year-old ran the ball 13 times for 51 yards against the Falcons in Week 6. He and starting RB D'Andre Swift split the Bears’ red zone carries almost equally and both scored a rushing touchdown in that game.
Chicago likes to run, we won’t be surprised if Johnson ends up scoring again versus New England.
- Patriots vs Bears Pick 3: Roschon Johnson - Anytime Touchdown @ +190 with BET99
Patriots vs Bears Start Time
The Patriots are set to take on the Bears at the iconic Soldier Field on Thursday (8/22) at 8:15 ET (7:15pm Local Time). This game will be broadcast live in Canada on TSN and also available to stream on DAZN CA.
Patriots vs Bears Game Details
- Start Time: 8:15 ET (7:15pm Local Time)
- Location: Soldier Field
- Address: 1410 Special Olympics Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, United States
- Streaming: TSN and DAZN CA