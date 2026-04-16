Cody Aceveda

Sports Betting Writer

Cody is an experienced freelance football writer based in the United States. He has covered MLS, the Premier League, La Liga, and other top leagues for almost five years. His work has been featured in a variety of outlets, including World Soccer Talk.

He is also a sports betting expert with a focus on North American markets. He has written about sports betting in almost every state with open markets and covered the Canadian market since sports betting was made legal in 2022.

When Cody is not writing about football, he's usually watching it or traveling through Europe, and sometimes both. Cody is a fan of Brighton and the Portland Timbers.