France vs Turkiye predictions: Les Bleus set for a response

Our expert shares three tips for the decisive clash between France and Turkiye. France need a victory to secure qualification.

Best bets for France vs Turkiye

Player to score or assist - Bradley Barcola at odds of 1.51 with BET99

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 with BET99

1x2 & BTTS - France & Yes at odds of 2.11 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Barcola to step up

In the absence of Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, and Kylian Mbappe, Zinedine Zidane has had to think outside the box. The French maestro opted to deploy Bradley Barcola centrally in Milan on Thursday.

Barcola missed two big chances against Italy but had the most touches in the opposition box, with 12. The forward also completed the most dribbles in the match. It was Barcola who created the first opening against the Azzurri. He laid it off for Desire Doue to shoot wide.

The speedy forward has been on an eight-game goal drought since opening his Liverpool account with a hat-trick in the Champions League. However, he did provide an assist in the Reds’ final game before the international break. That made it three goals and three assists in his last seven starts for club and country. He should threaten this Turkiye side on Sunday.

France vs Turkiye Betting Tip 1: Player to score or assist - Bradley Barcola at odds of 1.51 with BET99

Turkiye can exploit France’s backline

Malo Gusto had a torrid time against Italy on Thursday. Italy targeted the Chelsea right-back and were rewarded. Gusto committed three fouls and won just 33% of his duels, while being dribbled past once.

The Crescent-Stars will be confident of breaching the home defence at least once on Sunday afternoon. Turkiye have now scored in back-to-back matches, making it three goals in five Nations League matches.

The Crescent-Stars have quality in attack, but this pick is on France’s backline as much as Turkiye’s attack. France have conceded five goals in their last three Nations League matches. Les Bleus have kept just two clean sheets across their last seven games in all competitions.

France may have won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in September, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Turkiye generated 1.21 expected goals to the visitors’ 1.17. As the hosts push on to secure the win, they will create gaps for Turkiye to exploit on Sunday afternoon.

France vs Turkiye Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.74 with BET99

Home advantage to the rescue

France will be grateful to be back at home given the group situation. Les Bleus need Belgium to beat Italy to secure top spot. If they do but France lose to Turkiye, Zidane’s side will be out.

France’s record against Turkiye is not overly convincing. They did win at Kocaeli Stadium in September, but, as mentioned earlier, the hosts created enough chances to take something from that encounter. Given France’s defensive issues, Turkiye are good value to get at least one goal on the afternoon.

However, Turkiye’s attacking threat may not be enough to derail France. The Crescent-Stars have lost all five Nations League matches and seven of their last eight in all competitions. Les Bleus should get the win, but they won’t have it all their own way on what may be a tense afternoon in Bordeaux.

France vs Turkiye Betting Tip 3: 1x2 & BTTS - France & Yes at odds of 2.11 with BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: France 3-1 Turkiye

Goalscorers prediction: France: Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola - Turkiye: Arda Guler

France suffered their first defeat under Zinedine Zidane on Thursday. After taking the lead in the 10th minute, nobody expected Italy to bounce back and win 3-1. The result shook the Nations League Group A1 table and set up a fascinating Sunday afternoon.

Les Bleus enter the final matchday in second place, behind Italy on head-to-head record in the competition. To finish top of the group, France must beat Turkiye and hope Italy fail to beat Belgium. That loss was France’s first since their third-place play-off defeat to England at the World Cup earlier this year.

Turkiye’s miserable run in Nations League A continued, as they lost 2-1 at home to Belgium. Turkiye have lost all five of their group games in this edition of the Nations League. Those statistics don’t offer much hope of a turnaround at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.

So far, the appointment of new Turkiye manager Sergen Yalcin hasn’t led to an improvement in results. It was more of the same on Thursday, despite a positive start. After Arda Guler put Turkiye in front, Belgium responded with two goals before the break to win. The result secured Turkiye’s relegation to Nations League B.

Probable lineups for France vs Turkiye

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kumbedi, Jacquet, Upamecano, Truffert, Da Cunha, Rabiot, Olise, Cherki, Doue, Barcola

Turkiye expected lineup: Cakir, Aydin, Kabak, Demiral, Kadioglu, Yuksek, Kokcu, Akgun, Guler, Yilmaz, Unal