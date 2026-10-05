Falcons vs Saints Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 4 MNF

After three weeks of NFL action, the NFC South is completely up for grabs. New Orleans, Atlanta, and Carolina all entered Week 4 with an even 1-2 record, but the Saints remain the favourites to win the division. That could change if the Falcons win on Monday. With that in mind, let’s dive into our picks for this MNF showdown.

Falcons vs Saints Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/5/2026

New Orleans Saints -2 @ -105 with BET99

Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +125 with BET99

New Orleans Saints Team Total - Over 24 @ -120 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New Orleans Saints -2

Neither New Orleans or Atlanta have been convincing this season. Both have yet to win at home and obviously have losing records through three games. With that being said, the Saints have been more reliable.

They’ve scored over 24 points in each of their games this season, including a big 24-17 win away versus the Ravens in Week 2. A failed two-point conversion against the Lions in Week 1 is the only thing keeping the Saints from leading the NFC South.

The Falcons, on the other hand, have been about as up-and-down as you can get through three games. They underwhelmed in Week 1 against the Steelers and were blown out 34-3 by the Panthers in Week 2. They surprised everyone in Week 3 by beating the Packers on Thursday night, powered by a huge game by running back Bijan Robinson.

New Orleans’ run defence is average at best, so there’s a chance that Robinson has another stellar showing, but based on what we’ve seen through three weeks, a two-point spread feels very generous to Atlanta.

Falcons vs Saints Pick 1: New Orleans Saints -2 @ -105 with BET99

Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Tyler Shough entered Week 4 as arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. He ranked second in the league for yards thrown (917) and joint-second for touchdowns, with eight. He also has completed the most first downs.

Chris Olave is one the reasons Shough has been so productive. The 26-year-old receiver has caught 27 receptions for 375 yards so far this season. He’s received over 100 yards in four of his last five games.

More importantly, Olave has been targeted more than any other Saints receiver. Shough has gone to Olave 36 times in three games. The receiver has only caught one TD so far, but against the Falcons' average secondary, he’s good money to score on Monday — especially if Shough keeps targeting him.

Falcons vs Saints Pick 2: Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +125 with BET99

New Orleans Saints Team Total - Over 24

The Saints only rank 11th for points scored through three weeks, with 81, so they’re not a lock for the over every week. That said, we expect them to put up big numbers against the Falcons.

New Orleans’ offense runs completely through Shough, who has been great this year. His three interceptions are his only fault so far. The Falcons have just one interception this season and have allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL (789) entering Week 4. As for a pash rush, Atlanta is average. They rank 11th for pressure percentage, with 25% of downs resulting in a QB pressure, knockdown, or sack. The Falcons also rank dead-last for blitz percentage at 13.2%.

When you put all this together, Atlanta has a low chance of stopping Shough. If the Falcons can’t stop slow, we expect the Saints to put up a lot of points.

Falcons vs Saints Pick 3: New Orleans Saints Team Total - Over 24 @ -120 with BET99

Falcons vs Saints Start Time

The Saints will host the Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night (10/5) at 8:15pm ET (7:15pm local time) in what could be a pivotal NFC South game. You can watch this big MNF matchup in Canada live on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Falcons vs Saints Game Details