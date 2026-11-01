Eagles vs Commanders Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 8 SNF

Washington and Philadelphia teams suffered defeats in Week 7, so they both will be looking to bounce back here. That said, the Commanders are big favourites with the betting sites, despite the Eagles having a slightly better record. Let’s dive into our picks.

Eagles vs Commanders Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/1/2026

Philadelphia Eagles +6 @ -110 with BET99

Over 40.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Jayden Daniels Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ +115 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Philadelphia Eagles +6

The line is so big for this game because the Eagles are missing Jalen Hurts. The star quarterback has been put on the injured reserve list and will be out for the season after being diagnosed with blood clots earlier this month.

Missing Hurts is obviously a big deal, but it’s overshadowing the Commanders’ own injury issues. Jayden Daniels, who himself is dealing with an elbow injury, will be without receiver Terry McLaurin and starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Philly are dealing with their own injuries — DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Saquon Barkley are all questionable for Sunday’s game — but their offense is still better than the spread makes it seem. Expect the Eagles to keep things close.

Eagles vs Commanders Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles +6 @ -110 with BET99

Over 40.5 Points

Jayden Daniels has had a rough third season in the NFL, but he seems to be turning things around after the disastrous blunder he made against the Giants in Week 5. He threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers in Week 6, with a passer rating of 111.9.

The Eagles didn’t make a single sack against Dallas last week. They have the second-fewest sacks in the NFL this season (eight) and the fifth-lowest QB pressure percentage (19.2%), so Daniels should get plenty of time in the pocket. Philadelphia also have had just three interceptions this year, the joint-third-fewest in the NFL.

Washington aren’t much better. Opposing QBs are averaging a 105.0 passer rating against them, which is fourth-highest in the league. They also have allowed 2.5 passing touchdowns against them per game this season (second-worst in the NFL). Tanner McKee isn’t Jalen Hurts, but he’s looked competent and should do well against this Commanders defence.

When we think both QBs are primed to have a good game, we pick the over.

Eagles vs Commanders Pick 2: Over 40.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Jayden Daniels Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

While we are a bit worried about Washington’s other attacking options, it’s hard to overlook how good Jayden Daniels was in Week 6. He stepped up big when all the pressure was on him after the tie with the Giants.

Against this Eagles defence and with an extra week to gameplan, the Commanders’ attack should be firing on all cylinders. If it is, we like Daniels’ chances of throwing at least two touchdowns.

Eagles vs Commanders Pick 3: Jayden Daniels Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ +115 with BET99

Eagles vs Commanders Start Time

After losing at home to Dallas in Week 7, the Eagles head south to take on the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover on Sunday night (11/1 at 8:20pm ET). You can watch this NFC East battle in Canada on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Eagles vs Commanders Game Details