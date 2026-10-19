Commanders vs 49ers Predictions, Picks & Odds - Monday Night Football Week 6

San Francisco are one of just two unbeaten teams in the NFC heading into Week 6. The 49ers will be looking to keep this streak going against a struggling Commanders side on Monday, who sit bottom of the NFC East. Washington have just one win so far this season and are the big underdogs according to NFL betting sites in Canada.

Commanders vs 49ers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/19/2026

Under 52 Points @ -110 with BET99

Christian McCaffrey Under 64.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BET99

Jayden Daniels Under 203.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Under 52 Points

San Francisco has the third-best offense in the NFL through five weeks (averaging 30.8 points per game), while Washington has the third-worst defence (allowing 29.8 points per game) so it’s no wonder many NFL fans are expecting tonnes of points here. Our NFL expert thinks you should be wary of hammering the Over though.

The Under has hit in seven of Washington’s last 10 road matches. More importantly, these teams are two of the most injured in the entire league. Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco's top two wide receivers, are out, while Jacob Cowing and Christian Kirk are questionable. With those options gone, 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy doesn’t have many players he can rely on in the air.

For Washington, Stefon Diggs remains questionable and their entire running back corps of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols are either questionable or out. With no run game, it’s hard to expect Jayden Daniels to deliver on his own.

Commanders vs 49ers Pick 1: Under 52 Points @ -110 with BET99

Christian McCaffrey Under 64.5 Rushing Yards

The Over/Under line and spread have grown up all week leading up into this game. Another betting market that’s quietly creeped up is Christian McCaffrey’s rushing yards over/under. It started as low as 57.5 yards with some NFL betting sites and is now at 64.5 yards with most bookmakers.

This means that NFL bettors have been going hard on the over, which makes sense when you consider the 49ers’ offensive injuries and the huge gap in quality between these two teams. However, it’s a risky bet since it ignores how San Francisco have been using their star running back.

McCaffrey’s carries have been managed all year due to his veteran status. He didn’t practice on Thursday and has only rushed more than 10 times in three games this year. Against the Seahawks last week, Kyle Shanahan turned to Kaelon Black in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old had more than half of San Francisco’s carries down the stretch.

If the 49ers take a big lead early, expect to see more of Black while McCaffrey enjoys a much-deserved breather.

Commanders vs 49ers Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey Under 64.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BET99

Jayden Daniels Under 203.5 Passing Yards

Commanders fans will want to see a lot from Jayden Daniels on Monday night after his mistake in overtime cost them the game against the New York Giants last week. Unfortunately for Washington fans, the 49ers rarely let QBs have big games against them.

San Francisco have allowed the 10th-least passing yards against them in the NFL (997) and currently rank third for total yards per passing attempt. Opposition quarterbacks earn just 6.1 yards per throw. The 49ers also pressure opposing QBs on 27.9% of dropbacks, which ranks sixth-best in the league.

Daniels has not thrown for over 200 yards in a game since a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in October 2025. Crossing that milestone against the 49ers seems very unlikely.

Commanders vs 49ers Pick 3: Jayden Daniels Under 203.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

Commanders vs 49ers Start Time

After tying with the Giants in Week 5, the Commanders head to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Monday night (10/19) at 8:15 ET (5:15pm Local Time). You can tune into this Monday Night Football matchup on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Commanders vs 49ers Game Details