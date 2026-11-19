With both teams sitting on just three wins this season, no one expects much from this game. That said, Houston will want to bounce back at home after their narrow loss to the Browns in Week 10. The Colts, meanwhile, will be looking to string some wins together after their victory over the Dolphins.

Colts vs Texans Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 11/19/2026

Indianapolis Colts +11.5 @ -105 with BET99

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown @ +130 with BET99

Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown @ +115 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Indianapolis Colts +11.5

The Colts are deserved underdogs. They have one of the bottom-five offense in the league according to yards per game and have allowed the fourth-most points per game in the NFL. But do the Texans deserve to be 11.5-point favourites? We don’t think so.

Frankly, With respect to the Houston Texans NFL franchise, the fact that they are 11.5-point favourites for this game feels a bit absurd.

Houston have an 0-3 record as home favourites this season and just a 2-5 record overall as favourites. They have the fifth-worst record in the NFL against the spread and an average defence according to points allowed per game and yards allowed per game.

The Texans will probably win here, but not by more than 12 points.

Colts vs Texans Pick 1: Indianapolis Colts +11.5 @ -105 with BET99

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown

For as bad as the Colts’ offense has been this season, Jonathan Taylor has been a reliable bright spot. The 27-year-old has rushed for over 80 yards in six games this season and has scored almost half of Indianapolis’ touchdowns on his own.

As a team, Indy are actually fairly good at scoring rushing touchdowns. The Colts rank eighth in the league for rushing touchdowns, averaging 1.20 per game (12 total). Taylor scored eight of those touchdowns.

He has dried up in recent weeks, with just one touchdown in his last four games, but the Texans allow the fifth-most rushing touchdowns per game (1.33), so Taylor is good money to score again on Thursday if he gets the chance.

Colts vs Texans Pick 2: Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown @ +130 with BET99

Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown

Nico Collins has picked up right where he left off last season as Houston’s top receiver. He leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns this season. More importantly, he is CJ Stroud's favourite option, with 55 targets so far this campaign.

Everyone knows about the Colts’ defensive struggles. Stroud should have a big game in the air, which means a big game for his receivers — especially receivers like Collins.

Collins caught a touchdown in each of the Texans’ last two games. Expect him to extend that streak to three games on Thursday against Indianapolis.

Colts vs Texans Pick 3: Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown @ +115 with BET99

Colts vs Texans Start Time

After beating the Dolphins 24-22 in Week 10, the 3-7 Colts head to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday (11/19) at the NRG Stadium at 8:15pm ET (7:15pm local time). You can watch this Thursday Night Football matchup live on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Colts vs Texans Game Details