The AFC’s best record could be up for grabs here, with the 8-2 Chiefs taking on the 9-1 Bills. A big showing here could also be massive for the NFL MVP Award odds, with both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes narrowly trailing the 49ers Brock Purdy and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

Chiefs vs Bills Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/26/2026

Buffalo Bills -2.5 @ -120 with BET99

James Cook Over 79.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BET99

Rashee Rice Over 4.5 Receptions @ -120 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Buffalo Bills -2.5

On paper, there’s not much between these two teams, as you can tell by the spread, but Buffalo are the deserved favourites here. Josh Allen’s team have won six straight games and have looked convincing all year. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have won three in a row but have shown signs of weakness throughout the season, like their 20-3 defeat to Seattle.

Additionally, Buffalo have been reliable against the spread this season, with an 8-2 record. No team has been better against the spread in 2026. This is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the Bills average spread has been +5.1 points. Only three teams have consistently had larger spreads on average this season: KC (5.4), San Francisco (6.6), and Jacksonville (6.7).

Home field advantage also backs Buffalo here. They have a 9-3 record as home favourites since the start of last season and an 11-3 home record overall in that stretch.

When you put all this together, the Bills are good money to win this game by at least a field goal.

Chiefs vs Bills Pick 1: Buffalo Bills -2.5 @ -120 with BET99

James Cook Over 79.5 Rushing Yards

The bad weather forecast in Buffalo has many NFL bettors favouring the under for this game. Given Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber talents, we’re not as confident about this being a low-scoring game. However, we are certain that it will be a big game on the ground for the Bills.

Allen’s dual-threat ability with James Cook in support has given Buffalo the second-best rushing offense in the league this season, with an average of 149.6 yards per game. Either are good candidates to go over their rushing totals for this game, but we’re backing KC’s system to limit Allen’s chances and Cook’s over/under line is also much more favourable.

Cook has rushed for over 80 yards in eight of his 10 games this season. In the games in which he rushed for under 80 yards, he only had 13 and 12 carries, respectively. We expect him to get at least 15 carries on Thursday. If he does, he should get over 79.5 rushing yards.

Chiefs vs Bills Pick 2: James Cook Over 79.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BET99

Rashee Rice Over 4.5 Receptions

While we’re leaning towards Buffalo here, we don’t think it will be easy for Joe Brady’s team. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can trouble anyone, especially with the extremely balanced core of receivers in their squad. Of these receivers, Rashee Rice is who we’re taking for this game.

The former SMU WR has been remarkably consistent over the last four games for the Chiefs. He’s had over five receptions in each of his games during that stretch and over four catches in five of his seven games this season.

Another good thing about Rice is how versatile he is. Mahomes looks for him in the slot and as a checkdown often, which makes him a good candidate to rack up receptions even in bad weather games.

Chiefs vs Bills Pick 3: Rashee Rice Over 4.5 Receptions @ -120 with BET99

Chiefs vs Bills Start Time

The AFC’s two best teams are set to face off on Thanksgiving (11/26) when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The game will kick off at 8:20pm ET. You can watch it live in Canada on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Chiefs vs Bills Game Details