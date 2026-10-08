Buccaneers vs Cowboys Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 5 NFL

The Cowboys will be looking to improve on their 2-2 record when they host the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, will be fighting for their first win of the season, after starting the year with four straight losses. Based on their records, it’s no surprise that the betting sites have Dallas as the favourites here. Let’s dive into our picks.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/8/2026

Over 47.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

CeeDee Lamb - Anytime Touchdown @ -105 with BET99

Dak Prescott - Over 263.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 47.5 Points

Betting the over on a Thursday Night Football matchup is always risky, especially when a team as poor offensively as Tampa Bay are involved. With all this being said, Dallas have been proving the bookmakers wrong since last season.

The Cowboys have gone over in 16 of their last 21 games dating back to the start of the 2025 NFL season. This year, the over has hit in all four of their games. It’s not exactly a scientific bet, but when a team is hot like this, you should stick by them.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Pick 1: Over 47.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

CeeDee Lamb - Anytime Touchdown

From what we’ve seen from Tampa Bay in the first few weeks of the season, there are a number of Dallas players who could score in this Thursday Night Football matchup. That said, CeeDee Lamb is the best value here.

Lamb is one of the best receivers in the league and is on track for another All-Pro selection season. He currently leads the league in first down receptions, receptions, and yards. More importantly, he is Dak Prescott’s favourite target. The Cowboys QB targeted Lamb a whopping 21 times in Week 4.

Only the Saints’ Chris Olave has been targeted more times this season. Unlike Olave, who has only scored once this year, Lamb’s targets turn into points. Lamb has scored four receiving touchdowns this season, which is second-best in the NFL.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Pick 2: CeeDee Lamb - Anytime Touchdown @ -105 with BET99

Dak Prescott - Over 263.5 Passing Yards

Despite having one of the worst overall records in the NFL, the Buccaneers have been surprisingly solid defensively. Tampa Bay have allowed just rushing yards (78.5 per game), two rushing touchdowns, and only 3.2 yards per carry. This makes the Bucs a top-three rushing defence in the league.

Given their ability to stop the run, expect the Cowboys to lean on Dak Prescott and their passing game. The four-time Pro Bowler has started the season strong, with over 275 yards in three of his last four games, including a massive 4-touchdown game against Washington in Week 2 and a 335-yard effort against the Texans.

If this form holds, Prescott is primed to have another big game against Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Pick 3: Dak Prescott - Over 263.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Start Time

The Buccaneers head to Arlington to take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night (10/8) at 8:15pm ET (7:15pm local time) looking for their first win of the season. The game will be broadcast live in Canada on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Game Details