Broncos vs Seahawks Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 6 TNF - 10/15/2026

Seattle will be looking to get their season back on track after starting the campaign 3-2, while their rivals the San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated at the top of the NFC West. Denver are also second in their division with a 3-2 record. A win could see them back in the fight for the AFC West title versus the Kansas City Chief and Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos vs Seahawks Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 10/15/2026

Seattle Seahawks - 2.5 @ -120 with BET99

Under 40.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown @ +110 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Seattle Seahawks - 2.5

While both Seattle and Denver have the same records coming into this game, it’s the Seahawks who have been the more convincing side this season. In fact, the Broncos have been lucky to only have two losses this year.

Denver has the lowest points differential of any team in the NFL with a winning record — they are just one of two teams with a winning record to have a negative points differential (-14). The Broncos have also been down at half-time in four of their five games this season.

Seattle, meanwhile, have an astonishing 21-3 record when leading at half-time since head coach Mike Macdonald took over the team in 2024. All three of those losses came in his first season. The Seahawks also have the league’s best defense, allowing just 1,256 yards against in five games.

Broncos vs Seahawks Pick 1: Seattle Seahawks - 2.5 @ -120 with BET99

Under 40.5 Points

Besides surprising half-time comebacks, another trend for Denver this season is that they don’t score a lot of points. The Broncos have scored just 97 points this season and have scored only nine offensive touchdowns this season. They rank 26th in the NFL for both stats and 27th for the average number of plays per drive, with 5.6.

Seattle’s defense leads the NFL in turnovers (11) and has allowed the third-fewest first downs this season (80). When you put this together with Denver’s poor offensive record, it’s going to be a long night for the Broncos’ offense.

Additionally, the under has hit in four of Denver’s five games this season. If you zoom out even further, the under has hit in seven of the Broncos’ last 10 games dating back to last year.

Broncos vs Seahawks Pick 2: Under 40.5 Points @ -110 with BET99

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown

The only thing stopping Sam Darnold from having a solid game against the Broncos are turnovers. Seattle have committed nine TOs this year, including four against the 49ers last weekend.

If the Seahawks can clean up their mistakes, their offense shouldn’t have any problems dealing with Denver’s inconsistent defence. And, if that happens, expect Darnold to look for Smith-Njigba often.

The 2026 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year ranks third in receptions, first in receiving yard, and has already scored a league-leading seven touchdowns this season.

Broncos vs Seahawks Pick 3: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown @ +110 with BET99

Broncos vs Seahawks Start Time

The Seahawks travel to Denver for a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. You can watch this Thursday Night Football (10/15) matchup at 8:15 ET (6:15pm Local Time) live on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Broncos vs Seahawks Game Details

Start Time: 8:15 ET (6:15pm Local Time)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204, United States

Streaming: TSN and DAZN CA