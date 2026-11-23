Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are flying high after beating the Steelers to climb to first place in the AFC North. Washington, meanwhile, will be looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive following their win over the Giants in Week 10.

Bengals vs Commanders Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/23/2026

Cincinnati Bengals -6 @ -105 with BET99

Joe Burrow - Over 235.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown @ +265 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Cincinnati Bengals -6

The Commanders’ win against the Giants was impressive given how they started their season, but it’s hard to see them competing with this Cincinnati team right now. The Bengals are on a tear right now. They’ve won five straight games (all by seven points or more) and covered the spread in four of those five games.

Beyond recent trends, the stats also back up the Bengals here. Cincinnati have the league’s third-best offense, scoring an average of 30.9 points per game, led by Joe Burrow. Washington, meanwhile, allow opponents to score 24.8 points a game while allowing the second-most passing yards per game (244.8) and the sixth-most passing touchdowns in the league per game (1.90).

Even if the Bengals slow down, there’s still a good chance they cover the spread against this Washington secondary.

Bengals vs Commanders Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -6 @ -105 with BET99

Joe Burrow - Over 235.5 Passing Yards

Joe Burrow made history against Pittsburgh by becoming the second quarterback ever (after Peyton Manning) with four touchdowns or more in five straight games. The three-time Pro-Bowler threw four touchdowns and for a whopping 409 yards.

The win over the Steelers was the third game this season that Burrow has thrown for more than 400 yards. No other player in the NFL has done it more than once in the 2026 season. It’s no wonder that Burrows is BE99’s MVP favourite with -115 odds to win the award this season.

When you look at Washington’s defensive numbers, it’s not hard to see Burrow having another big game on Monday night.

Bengals vs Commanders Pick 2: Joe Burrow - Over 235.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BET99

Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown

Burrow has spread the ball around a lot this season. Three players have six receiving touchdowns or more. Nine players overall have at least one receiving TD this season, which is the third-most unique touchdown catchers in the NFL this season.

With these stats in mind, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and even running back Chase Brown are good options in the anytime touchdown market, but our pick is Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki.

The 31-year-old hasn’t racked up a lot of yards this season, but he’s been one of the Bengals’ most reliable red zone options. Four of his six touchdowns have come in the red zone. His other two TDs were both 25-yard receptions. Additionally, Washington have allowed one touchdown per game to tight ends this season.

It’s a bit of an outside shout, but we like Gesicki’s chances of getting in the end zone on Monday.

Bengals vs Commanders Pick 3: Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown @ +265 with BET99

Bengals vs Commanders Start Time

After taking care of business at home in Cincinnati against the Steelers in Week 10, the Bengals are going on the road to take on the Commanders at the Northwest Stadium in Summerfield on Monday night (11/23) at 8:15pm ET. This matchup will be broadcast live in Canada on TSN and streamed on DAZN CA.

Bengals vs Commanders Game Details