Bears vs Seahawks Predictions, Picks & Odds - Week 8 MNF

The Seahawks are flying high again after beating Kansas City at home last Sunday night. Chicago, meanwhile, have won two straight following their loss to the Packers in Week 5. According to the betting sites, Seattle are the slight favourites here, but let's dive into our picks to see if they’re right.

Bears vs Seahawks Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 11/2/2026

Chicago Bears +3 @ 1.98 with Sports Interaction

Under 46.5 Points @ 1.90 with Sports Interaction

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ 1.909 with Sports Interaction

All odds are courtesy of Sports Interaction, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chicago Bears +3

While Seattle had the bigger win in Week 7, the Bears on the better run. Chicago have won three of their last four and have scored 30+ points in each of their last three games. Caleb Williams has thrown for over 300 yards in both his games since returning from injury, including Chicago’s 30-24 win over New England last week.

When you look at these numbers, there’s no doubt that the Bears can keep up with Seattle, especially considering Sam Darnold’s inconsistency this year. The Seahawks quarterback leads the league in touchdowns, with eight. He also has the seventh-worst passer rating in the league.

The issue for Chicago is whether they can overcome Seattle’s defence. We’re not so sure they can, but the Bears should be able to keep things close at the very least.

Bears vs Seahawks Pick 1: Chicago Bears +3 @ 1.98 with Sports Interaction

Under 46.5 Points

For as impressive as the Bears’ offense has been recently, Seattle’s defence is on another level. The Seahawks ‘Dark Side’ defence allows just 233.9 yards per game. They haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 36 consecutive games. Kenneth Walker III, who Seattle let join the Chiefs this offseason, ran for just 36 yards against them in Week 7. The most rushing yards they’ve allowed to a single rusher this season is just 61 yards.

Seattle’s secondary is just as impressive. Brock Purdy threw for 189 yards against the Seahawks. No QB has topped that yet — not even Patrick Mahomes.

Chicago leads the league in rushing yards, with 154.3 per game. If Seattle shut this down, it’s hard to see the Bears having a big game, even if Caleb Williams is in good form right now.

On the Seattle side, we’ve already mentioned Sam Darnold’s issues, but Chicago’s defence is also formidable. They allow the opposition to convert just 26.1% of their third down opportunities, which leads the NFL.

Bears vs Seahawks Pick 2: Under 46.5 Points @ 1.90 with Sports Interaction

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Seahawks’ defence is one of the two biggest reasons they have a winning record this season; the other is Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is averaging 123.9 yards per game and has caught a league-leading eight touchdown passes. The receiver averages 11.1 yards per target and Sam Darnold targets him over all yards per game.

It’s hard to imagine where Seattle would be if Darnold didn’t have Smith-Njigba to fall back on. With that in mind, it’s easy to back Smith-Njigba to score again on Monday.

Bears vs Seahawks Pick 3: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ 1.909 with Sports Interaction

Bears vs Seahawks Start Time

Chicago will be looking to extend their winning run to three when they go to Seattle to play the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday night (11/2) at 8:15pm ET (5:15pm local time). This game is available to watch live in Canada on TSN or via streaming on DAZN CA

Bears vs Seahawks Game Details