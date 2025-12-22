Rob Norcup

Writer

Bio: Born and raised in North West London. An avid football fan from a very early age. Regularly attending Arsenal matches at both Highbury and now at the Emirates. I have 20+ years of experience in digital sports marketing, working and writing on everything from athletics to yachting and everything in-between. I'm now a driven and passionate freelance writer and content creator, dabbling in all aspects of the sporting world.

My Football Story: I was born into a football-loving family, well, an Arsenal-loving family. My dad regularly attended matches at Highbury from the 1950s onwards, and he started taking me in the 1980s. I took a ball everywhere I went, before school in the playground, lunchtime kick-abouts on the field, and down the park as soon as the end-of-school bell rang.

I also enjoyed learning about the game, collecting and swapping Panini stickers, and eagerly going to the local newsagents to grab my weekly copies of Match and Shoot magazine. I was lucky enough to research and cover 1994 FIFA World Cup games during a work experience spell in the sports department at The Guardian, and after graduating from university I was employed writing content pieces for Sporting Index, with football one of the main sports covered. As well as still avidly watching Arsenal when I can, I also now love supporting my local non-league team, Windsor & Eton FC, with my own children.

Areas of Expertise:

Matchday experiences and insider tips

How to watch your favourite sports

Sourcing tickets to sporting events and concerts

Favourite Footballing Memory: Watching every single league game of Arsenal’s Invincibles season, praying that they would never lose a game, and they never did, of course.