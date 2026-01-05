How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid 2026 tickets: Spanish Super Cup ticket prices, January fixture & more

There’s never a dull moment when Madrid’s arch-rivals clash on the football pitch and with Spanish Super Cup glory on the line, the stakes are even higher when Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid clash in the second semi-final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this Thursday.

Watching top-level football on TV can be exhilarating, but imagine how much more intense the experience is being seated inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and seeing the action unfold live in front of you.

Are we set for another goalfest when the two Madrid sides lock horns once again? You could be in Jeddah to find out how one of the world’s most intense football derbies pans out in person. Let GOAL take you through all the vital information you need to know for the upcoming Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final, including where you can buy tickets, how much they will cost, and much more.

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Tickets Thursday, January 8 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (7pm) Tickets

All Spanish Super Cup 2026 matches are being played at the King Abdullah Sports City, which is known as ‘The Jewel’ and is a multi-use stadium located 30km north of Jeddah. It was built to provide the coastal city with a world-class football venue.

Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and is the second largest in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium, with a capacity of over 60,000. Al Ittihad shares the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Aside from football, other prestigious entertainment and sports spectacles to have taken place at the King Abdullah Sports City include WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, which featured the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble match.

The heavyweight boxing world title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, dubbed 'Rage on the Red Sea', also took place at the Jeddah venue in August 2022.

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final tickets

To purchase tickets for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, the most reliable method is to go to the official WeBook.com platform, which is also the Saudi Pro League’s official ticketing platform.

Those looking to attend the match may also wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub for last-minute tickets, with tickets likely to sell out nearer kick-off.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-finals were split into the following categories and priced accordingly via official routes:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. They were available from SAR 356 for the semi-finals.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. They were available from SAR 356 for the semi-finals. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. They were available from SAR 255 for the semi-finals.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. They were available from SAR 255 for the semi-finals. Category 3: Lower tier sections behind the goals. They were available from SAR 151 for the semi-finals.

Lower tier sections behind the goals. They were available from SAR 151 for the semi-finals. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier behind the goals. They were available from SAR 91 for the semi-finals.

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final tickets from SAR 195 upwards.

What to expect from Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid 2026?

This will be the 42nd edition of the Supercopa de Espana, the annual competition for clubs that were successful in Spain’s major competitions from the previous season. Since shifting from a two-team final to a four-team mini-tournament format in 2020, the Copa del Rey and La Liga winners and runners-up from the last campaign have been represented. However, with Barcelona and Real Madrid competing in the 2025 Copa del Rey Final and finishing in the top two spots in La Liga, it meant that for the first time ever, that the remaining Supercopa spots were filled by the league's third and fourth placed clubs, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club (Bilbao).

The big guns of Spanish football are once again heading to Saudi Arabia in search of Supercopa glory. Saudi Arabia has held all bar one of the four-team competition finals to date. Riyadh has staged it on three occasions and Jeddah will play host for a third time this year.

While Atletico Madrid may have lived in the shadows of their more glamorous and trophy-laden city rivals, Real Madrid, for the majority of their existence, the Rojiblancos remain one of the most formidable clubs in Spanish football. As well as impressing on the European front this season, Diego Simeone's men are also going great guns domestically. They are currently in a three-horse race for La Liga title with Barcelona and Real Madrid and in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey.

If recent El Derbi Madrileno match-ups are anything to go by, Atletico Madrid won’t be over-awed by the test that awaits them in Jeddah. They are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak in league match-ups against Real Madrid and they famously romped to a 5-2 victory in the latest of those at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in September. It was the first time they had put five past their city rivals in almost 75 years.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid last met in the Spanish Super Cup two seasons ago and that proved to be an action-packed encounter too. In a tense semi-final thriller in Riyadh, the sides were level at 3 apiece after normal time. It was Real Madrid who held their nerve the best, sealing their place in the 2024 final and maintaining their flawless semi-final record in Saudi Arabia at the same time, thanks to extra time goals from Joselu and Brahim.

How to get Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final with complete hospitality packages, featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available for either or both matches.

Packages are available as follows:

Semi-finals: Silver SAR 1028, Gold SAR 1804

Silver SAR 1028, Gold SAR 1804 Both semi-finals (plus the final): Silver SAR 5419, Gold SAR 8514

The packages feature the following perks:

Silver

Reserved parking spot close to the venue

Selection of food and beverages throughout the event

Premium seats near the players' benches and the playing field for an immersive experience

Gold

Enjoy the best views of the action with unparalleled comfort

Premium culinary delights and refreshments throughout the event

Chance to meet players or special guests (where applicable)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: When’s the next match?

After their Spanish Super Cup semi-final match-up in Jeddah, the Madrid sides are next scheduled to meet in a La Liga match at the Bernabeu in March. The current match information is as follows:

Date Fixture Tickets Sunday, March 22, 2026 La Liga: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (TBC) Tickets



For those wishing to purchase Real Madrid tickets at the Bernabéu on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from SAR 281 to SAR 731 when purchased directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

High-demand fixtures like El Derbi Madrileno or El Clásico use dynamic pricing. So, face value Real Madrid ticket prices can climb to between SAR 1125 and SAR 1500 for top Category 1 locations.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available from SAR 1083 upwards for the March match.

How have Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid performed in the Spanish Super Cup?

Both Atletico and Real Madrid have been crowned Spanish Super Cup champions in the past. Check out their previous performances in the competition below:

Team Appearances Last appearance Wins Real Madrid 22 2025 runners-up 13 Atletico Madrid 10 2024 semis 2

Previous Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup semi-final performances

2020

Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City

Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid

Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid

2021

Played in Spain behind closed doors, due to COVID

Real Madrid 1-2 Athletic Club

2022

Riyadh: King Fahd International Stadium

Barcelona 2-3 (a.e.t.) Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Athletic Club

2023

Riyadh: King Fahd International Stadium

Real Madrid 1-1 Valencia (Real Madrid won on pens)

2024

Riyadh: King Saud University Stadium

Real Madrid 5-3 (a.e.t.) Atletico Madrid

2025

Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City