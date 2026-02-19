How to buy Crystal Palace 2025/26 tickets: Prices, hospitality & season ticket information

The 2024/25 campaign proved to be a momentous season for Crystal Palace. Around 35,000 ecstatic Eagles’ followers squeezed into Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Final in May to witness their side spring a surprise against Manchester City. Eberechi Eze’s 16th-minute strike separated the sides.

Amazingly, it was Crystal Palace’s first major trophy in the club’s 164-year history.

But how can you get your hands on Premier League tickets, as Crystal Palace look to go from strength to strength on all fronts? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing the Eagles play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Crystal Palace 2025/26 fixtures

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Thu 19 Feb 2026 at Zrinjski Mostar (A) UEFA Conference League Tickets Sun 22 Feb 2026 vs Wolves (H) Premier League Tickets Thu 26 Feb 2026 vs Zrinjski Mostar (H) UEFA Conference League Tickets Sun 1 Mar 2026 at Manchester United (A) Premier League Tickets Thu 5 Mar 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 14 Mar 2026 vs Leeds United (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Mar 2026 at Manchester City (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 11 Apr 2026 vs Newcastle United (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr 2026 vs West Ham United (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 25 Apr 2026 at Liverpool (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May 2026 at AFC Bournemouth (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May 2026 vs Everton (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May 2026 at Brentford (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May 2026 vs Arsenal (H) Premier League Tickets

How to buy Crystal Palace 2025/26 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Crystal Palace games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Crystal Palace tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub for tickets.

How much are Crystal Palace 2025/26 tickets?

Adult Crystal Palace fans looking for a seat at Selhurst Park on a single-game basis will struggle to find tickets for less than £35.

This figure will rise further depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, date, and opponent. The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Palace tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

What to expect from Crystal Palace 2025/26?

As well as breaking their trophy drought last year, the Eagles also reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup, their best run in that competition for 13 years, and they maintained their consistency in the Premier League. Crystal Palace have now finished 12th or higher in each of the past four seasons.

They are a club that continues to prove the doubters wrong, and in Oliver Glasner, they have a man at the helm who is determined to keep striving for bigger and better things. Add Europe into the mix, and the 2025/26 season is all set up to be a highly entertaining one for Palace fans desperate to see their side in action as much as possible.

How to buy Crystal Palace season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Selhurst Park for every one of Crystal Palace's Premier League home games during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action.

Adult season tickets cost from approximately £600 upwards, with concessions available for seniors and juniors. The demand for season tickets at Selhurst Park far exceeds the supply, however, making them incredibly difficult to obtain. It’s no exaggeration to say they’re like gold dust.

Palace fans have shown outstanding support for the club, with a record number of Season Ticket renewals for the 2025/26 season. Approximately 98% of 2024/25 holders have renewed for the new campaign.

Season Ticket+ is an optional upgrade for current Crystal Palace Season Ticket holders. For an additional £50, unrestricted sharing of your ticket is allowed, should you not be able to make a game. There is also a priority window giving you the chance to move your seat should you wish to, as well as priority access to buy additional home match tickets. You’ll also get a Palace TV+ subscription for the 2025/26 season, where you can watch selected live match broadcasts of pre-season games and Academy matches, worth £32.99.

Where to stay around Selhurst Park?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Selhurst Park and across wider London.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park is a football stadium in Selhurst, in the London Borough of Croydon. It’s been the home ground of Crystal Palace since it first opened in 1924. It has hosted international football matches, as well as games during the 1948 Summer Olympics. The ground was shared by Charlton from 1985 to 1991 and Wimbledon from 1991 to 2003.

In August 2024, plans to renovate and expand Selhurst Park were re-approved by Croydon Council and preliminary works commenced with proposed completion by summer 2027. Selhurst Park was famously used in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso as Nelson Road, the fictional home stadium of AFC Richmond.